Black Ops 6 campaign: Everything you need to know

Following the initial reveal, there's plenty of information surrounding the Black Ops 6 campaign out in the open.

Single-player stories often get overlooked in favor of multiplayer offerings and following the rushed Modern Warfare 3 campaign, many are expecting Treyarch to deliver another blockbuster campaign packed with jaw-dropping cinematics and unexpected twists from out of nowhere. With COD Next 2024 expected to uncover more about the plot, there's already plenty of information on what the storyline entails.

Without further ado, find everything about the Black Ops 6 campaign in this guide.

Black Ops 6 campaign setting

The Black Ops 6 campaign is set in the 1990s during the Gulf War. The Truth Lies teaser trailers feature former US President Bill Clinton, ex-UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, and Saddam Hussein.

Black Ops 6 campaign story

The Black Ops 6 campaign takes place in 1991, shortly after the Cold War and directly links to the flashbacks from the 1980s which Black Ops 2 fans are bound to remember.

The campaign showcases the collapse of the Soviet Union following the fall of the Berlin War leaving the United States as the sole superpower on the world stage.

When an operation goes wrong, Woods and Marshall are suspended from the CIA, forcing them to go rogue and trust each other to find out what's going on. Rather than relying on familiar faces, the pairing create a team of fresh faces to fight enemies that were once considered allies.

Is the Black Ops 6 campaign open-world?

If leaks are to be believed, Black Ops 6 will feature an open-world campaign. Instead of utilizing Open Combat Missions from Modern Warfare 3, Treyarch is opting for an approach similar to the Far Cry series. Players can use a fast-travel option to move from one mission to the next or drive around it using a range of vehicles.

Black Ops 6 campaign characters

As mentioned earlier, Black Ops 6 is part of the Black Ops 2 storyline and follows on from the events of Black Ops Cold War. Below is a list of characters confirmed to feature in the campaign:

Frank Woods

Troy Marshall

Jane Harrow

Felix Neumann

Sevati Dumas

Russell Adler

We'll continue updating the guide when more information on the characters emerges.

Black Ops 6 safehouse

The Safehouse feature returns in the Black Ops 6 campaign and allows players to explore more into character backgrounds and the action taking place during each mission.

Within the Safehouse, players can fine-tune weaponry in target practice, uncover hidden secrets using the evidence board examining evidence collected from the battlefield, and receive new missions from Woods.

Black Ops 6 mission list

Below is a full list of missions datamined from the Call of Duty application:

Contract

Union

Safehouse

Storm

Extraction

Redacted

Impostor

Mission set in a farmhouse

Of course, there's a high chance these names are changed. Once the full list appears, we'll have it right here along with what the missions could entail.

That's everything there is to know about the Black Ops 6 campaign so far. For more, check out the leaked perks list and whether the game is a DLC