There's nothing worse than the XDefiant Mike-01 error stopping players from loading into the action.

XDefiant is heading towards Season 1 and with players enjoying the game's old-school feel, many have managed to master the gun list and the game modes it has to offer.

Find all there is to know about the Mike-01 error and how to fix it in this handy guide.

XDefiant Mike-01 error explained

The Mike-01 error often appears when a PC or console can't connect to the Ubisoft servers. This isn't necessarily an issue on the side of the player as the error code appears when the Ubisoft servers are experiencing issues or are down for maintenance.

In some cases, the Mike-01 error appears following an update or players are running a client that's out-of-date. Thankfully, there are several workarounds to address the issue.

How to fix XDefiant Mike-01 error

The first thing to fix the XDefiant Mike-01 error is check if the XDefiant servers are working. The XDefiant X account often posts if there are any issues.

Next, checking if the internet connection is running without problems is worth doing. Close the game down and restart the router before loading back into the game to see if that removes the Mike-01 error.

The third solution involves checking if XDefiant is up-to-date. As a last resort, uninstall and reinstall the game to ensure the latest update is downloaded.

For the majority of cases, waiting for Ubisoft to switch the servers back on is the way to go as they often go down for maintenance.

That's all there is to know about the XDefiant Mike-01 error and how to fix it. For more, check out the best MP7 loadout for close-range combat and everything about the year one roadmap.