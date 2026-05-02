Wolves Esports' player Huang "ArFeng" Zifeng unveiled on the Chinese social media platform Bilibili that all the team's players have been denied their American visas, making it impossible for them to fly to take part in the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City.

Wolves Esports had been the third team to qualify for the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City after beating KINGZERO eSports on April 24, 2026. The pack finished in third place of the CN League 2026 Kickoff after taking down Four Angry Men in the Lower Bracket Semifinal.

This is not the first time players face visa issues when having to travel to an international event held on American soil. In May 2022, Brazilian teams had a lot of issues to play at the Six Charlotte Major, with w7m esports and Team oNe having to play their group stage games from Mexico. Meanwhile, Elevate couldn't travel to either the United States or Mexico after their visas got denied too.

More visa issues happened at the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta when both Alpha Atheris and Geekay Esports had to use emergency subs as José "Motumbo" Diaz and Ahmet "SRSLy" Hasan couldn't take part in the event due to visa issues.

Whilst visa issues have been more common in the United States, these have been quite present in other international events, including the Six Mexico Major, the Six Invitational 2024, and the BLAST R6 Major Montreal.

At the time of writing, it's hard to say what's going to happen to Wolves Esports' spot at the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City. Based on previous competitions, we expect Wolves Esports to finish in 20th place; a spot that will also give the team USD$3,000 and 250 SI Points.