Wildcard Gaming unveils roster for 2024 season

Banner Image: Ubisoft / @ericananmalay

Wildcard Gaming unveiled the roster for the 2024 season two weeks after parting ways with their previous squad.

After relocating to the North American region in Aug. 2023, Wildcard Gaming finished in fourth place in the North America League 2023 Stage 2. Furthermore, the squad was only two games away from qualifying for the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta.

Despite the results collected in the team's first stage together the red organization decided to part ways with its Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege roster to build an exciting project which includes some highly experienced players in the scene.

Wildcard Gaming is reuniting Nathanial "Rampy" Duvail and Dylan "Bosco" Bosco, who played together for Spacestation Gaming from Oct. 2018 to Feb. 2023 and became world champions on PC after winning the Six Invitational 2020.

The roster also includes the former Soniqs player Evan "Kanzen" Bushore and the former Oxygen Esports player Franklyn "VertcL" Cordero. Both players represented Mirage during the 2023 season alongside the previously mentioned Rampy. Brady "Spiker" Lukens, who also played for Mirage, closes the squad.

Last but not least, Matthew "meepeY" Sharples will be the team's coach while Justin "Justin" Ponce will be the team's analyst. Both members of the staff worked together for two months under Mirage during the second stage of the North America League 2024 Stage 2.