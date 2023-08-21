Wildcard Gaming signs Spiritz and Surf

Banner image: Ubisoft / @ericananmalay

Wildcard Gaming has announced the signings of Zachary "Spiritz" Dionne and Damian "Surf" Medina. They join Bryan "Merc" Wrzek, as the incorporation of the former TSM and Spacestation Gaming player was announced yesterday.

After parting ways with M80 following the conclusion of the Six Invitational 2023, Spiritz found himself without a team.

Throughout most of 2023, the Canadian player represented the organization-less roster of GGG, where he competed in the North America League 2023 Stage 1 Last Chance Qualifiers. The team's best result was a second-place finish in the ELEMENT ONE.

Meanwhile, after parting ways with beastcoast, Surf joined Mirage to compete in the North America League 2023 Stage 1. Following a seventh-place finish, Surf joined Spiritz in GGG for the final part of the off-season.

Now, both players will represent Wildcard Gaming as the team will make its North America League debut in September.