Wildcard Gaming sign former Chiefs player bouncinballz and rookie Tuhan

Wildcard Gaming today announced the signings of former Chiefs ESC player Kelton "bouncinballz" Mclachlan and Australian rookie Harry "Tuhan" Wise.

The two will be replacing Joseph "Milostka" Kaleske and Patrick "Pat" Wines on the playing roster, with the former released and the latter moved to a sixth-man role last week.

Fans will be familiar with bouncinballz, who played for Chiefs ESC in Stages 1 and 2 of the 2022 season in APAC South. With them, he qualified for the Six Charlotte Major and performed decently in his debut international event even if his team failed to secure a single point.

Tuhan, on the other hand, is new to the APAC South stage. Most recently, he had played for Ground Zero Esports in Stage 2 of the Oceanic Nationals 2022, though his team only got one point from seven games. In Stage 1, Ground Zero finished in a marginally better sixth-place with six points.

Wildcard will be hoping that the change of personnel and the injection of fresh perspective and experience will help them rescue their 2022 season after eighth and seventh placed finishes in APAC South's Stages 1 and 2.