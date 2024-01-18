Much like other live-service games, The Finals has a seasonal system for its content and if you've been playing since its launch, you might be wondering when is season 1 going to end. Knowing how long each season lasts is always good to keep track of your progress and make sure you finish the battle pass in time.

When does The Finals season 1 end?

According to the battle pass countdown in-game, season 1 of The Finals is set to end on Tuesday, March 12. This means that the first season will last around three months, following in the footsteps of other popular games.

We believe the second season will start that same day, bringing a new battle pass full of cosmetics along with more elements to the game. The exact start time is unknown at the moment, so we will have to wait until we're close to release to know this information.

New mode

With the launch of update 1.5, the developers introduced a brand new limited-time mode in season 1 called Solo Bank It! This is an experimental twist on the already established mode Bank It where players face off in a 12-player arena.

The first person who collects 40k in cash and deposits it on any of the cash-out stations wins the game. As the developers mentioned, this mode is great for those players who are solo queuing.

Since this is an experimental mode, the studio is gonna keep track of the feedback from the community and decide whether to leave it in the game or remove it in the near future. So you might as well give it a go while it's in the game.

For more news and updates regarding The Finals, make sure to bookmark the site to keep up to date on the latest info, and also follow us on our social media channels for other types of shooter content.