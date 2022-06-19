What is Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe?

Rainbow Six Siege has been out for a while (since 2016 to be exact). By now, there are multiple versions of the game to purchase, which can be sort of confusing for new players. Is it worth it to buy the Deluxe edition?

What comes in Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe?

There are actually four editions of Rainbow Six Siege, with Deluxe coming after Standard. On top of the base game, Deluxe comes with 16 operators from Year 1 and Year 2.

This includes:

Year 1: Frost, Buck, Valkyrie, Blackbeard, Caveira, Capitão, Hibana, and Echo

Frost, Buck, Valkyrie, Blackbeard, Caveira, Capitão, Hibana, and Echo Year 2: Mira, Jackal, Ela, Zofia, Ying, Lesion, Dokkaebi, and Vigil

On Ubisoft's site, Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe is currently $29.99.

What versioni of Rainbow Six Siege should I get?

There are four editions of Rainbow Six Siege:

Standard

Deluxe

Operator

Ultimate

Standard is just the base game itself. Deluxe, as mentioned above, is the base game and 16 operators from Year 1 and Year 2.

Operator Edition includes even more operators, as the name suggests. On top of the 16 operators from Year 1 and Year 2, the Operator Edition also has 26 more operators from Year 3, Year 4, and Year 5.

The Ultimate Edition of Rainbow Six Siege contains all of that plus the Disruptor cosmetic pack. Right now, the Ultimate Edition is the best option. It's even cheaper than the Operator Edition due to a 45% off sale on Ubisoft. It's only $49.99 right now.

Where to buy Rainbow Six Siege

The best places to purchase Rainbow Six Siege is through the Ubisoft store (for the sale) or through Steam. There are often deals on Steam as well. It's best to compare both and see which one is cheaper at the time of purchase.

If you prefer physical copies, you can also purchase Rainbow Six Siege on Amazon or other online retailers as well as in-person at locations like GameStop, Walmart, Target, and Best Buy.