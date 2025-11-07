Weibo Gaming's gohaN: "I think APAC is getting close to get a title and I hope Weibo can do this with me"

Weibo Gaming head to the BLAST R6 Major Munich in a very comfortable position. After back-to-back first-place finishes in the Asia League 2025, the Asian mix is at the top of the Six Invitational 2026 Global Standings alongside FURIA with 650 SI Points. As the team can still add more points to their tally in Munich and the upcoming BLAST R6 APAC League 2025 Regional Finals, only a major upset would see Weibo Gaming missing out on the fight for the hammer.

First things first, Weibo Gaming has a chance to strengthen their position in Munich. However, to do so, the team will have to claim three wins in the Swiss Stage – which has never happened before.

In fact, in Munich, Weibo Gaming will face the Swiss Stage curse. The Asian core had brilliant starts in Atlanta and Manchester's Swiss Stages with victories in their first two games. Unfortunately, it's not about how things start; it's about how they end. In both editions, the team ended up being knocked out in the final Swiss Stage match.

In Atlanta, the players took down Soniqs and M80 but were sent back home after consecutive defeats against FaZe Clan, DarkZero Esports, and Spacestation. Six months later, in Manchester, the players' brilliant start with wins against PSG Talon and Into The Breach was followed by back-to-back 0-2 defeats against FURIA, M80, and Team Liquid.

One year and a half since the player's last BLAST R6 Major appearance, the team has definitely grown. This time, we're talking about a much more experienced and mature roster which just a few months ago reached the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025 quarterfinals. It really feels like Weibo Gaming could rewrite history in Munich, as surviving the Swiss Stage would make them the first South East Asian-majority roster to reach the playoffs of a Major since Elevate did so at the Six Berlin Major – played three years ago.

One of the reasons behind Weibo Gaming's growth is the addition of Guilherme "gohaN" Alf. The Brazilian joined the team mid-stage after the roster's back-to-back defeats on Bank against Elevate and FURY. Right after the players' defeat against the Thai roster, Taylor "Terdsta" Ching posted a message saying they wanted to strengthen their staff team. This lead the former Team Liquid and FaZe Clan player to join the roster, with the move being officially confirmed by Weibo Gaming on September 28.

Seeing gohaN return to Rainbow Six Siege's competitive scene was a big surprise for everyone. During his days as a player, the Brazilian was seen as an impulsive character with some questionable behaviors. His professional career took a turn when he was dropped of Team Liquid due to "administrative reasons." His next chapter was a one-month stay at Ninjas in Pyjamas before being benched from the shinobi starting lineup in October 2019. Six years later, the Brazilian made his way back to the scene – as a staff member.

In a pre-BLAST R6 Major Munich with SiegeGG, gohaN admitted being "bored" and "tired" as Rainbow Six Siege had taken over his life. When asked about his return to the scene, the Brazilian admitted he had always had the "feeling that I had something to finish."

"I think the main reason was because I was really, really tired of the lifestyle. It expanded this feeling, this type of persona that I had. Now, working as a coach, I think it's a very different job. I am outside, I can just clearly see what they are doing wrong, what they can improve, what I can manage, you know, to work around and improve the team," the Brazilian added.

Since his departure from the competitive ecosystem, gohaN got himself back to the scene twelve months ago as he believed he had to get himself up to the game's new needs. After all, new operators, maps, and patches had been implemented in Rainbow Six Siege since his departure; so, before being ready to make a return, he had to catch up.

"I started to focus almost a year ago, I started to eat the game, I watched every championship, every game, I played a lot with the best players in Brazil, I have a closed lobby so I played against them, I was getting back to the meta, understanding what works, what not, what I can do."

"So, in the last two, three months, I posted on Twitter that I was ready to help any team with analysis and coaching, and this chance came from Weibo," he explained.

"To be honest, I was really expecting this job, because in the last year I was preparing to do that, my main goal was helping a team to reach the best level they can, and I was thinking maybe player is possible, but I am old for that. So, my main goal was to be prepared to be a coach, so I was really expecting it," he added.

The Brazilian also revealed having done a lot of research by asking other coaches for information about the position so he could improve his knowledge and strengthen his coaching skills. Long story short, the former player had spent almost a year doing everything on his hands to reshape himself, going from a retired player to actually be able to lead a roster to unlock their potential. Finally, Weibo Gaming gave him the opportunity.

"At the start they were searching for an strategic coach and analyst, they wanted to rework their stratbook, improve them. That was the main reason I joined the team, but, later, after the APAC qualifiers for the Major, I did a very good work I think, and they liked it a lot and took the decision of putting me as the head coach."

It's fair to say gohaN's impact in Weibo Gaming was immediate. The team won their next six matches in the Asia League 2025 as they ended up winning the second split of the season. Eventually, the team qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Munich and finished in second place in the BLAST R6 APAC Major Munich Qualifier. In other words, since the Brazilian's arrival, the team have only lost two series – both against the region's eventual top seed CAG Osaka.

"The team was playing a fixed style, not so much reading the opponent," he explained. "We are now understanding how to read the enemy, and what play is the best to do. I think the team is adapting very good to this style," gohaN added.

This quality of adapting to all circumstances is something that makes Brazilian teams unique and that has been extended to other regions. In a way, that's one of the main reasons why so many teams are bringing Brazilian staff to their rosters. Weibo wasn't going to be an exception.

"The Brazilian meta is the best, adaptive, playing aggressive, knowing how to react and how to adapt, so I think the goal is that, but for everyone. Everyone is moving to this style, not so static, not so slow, of course you can be slow, but not all times, or you're going to be countered very easily. So I think APAC is going the same direction, what I see from CAG, FEARX, any strong team, I think they are adapting to understand how to play this game. This fast, reaction game."

"Matching the strategy with their gun skill, I think APAC is getting close to get a title and I hope Weibo can do this with me," gohan admitted.

The Brazilian's impact on the team has been so big that the squad decided to promote him to the head coach position, working side-by-side with Matthew "meepeY" Sharples and Patrick "MentalistC" Fan. Unfortunately, gohaN won't be able to be behind the players at the BLAST R6 Major Munich stage as he joined the team in the middle of the stage, and not during the transfer window. Therefore, the Six Berlin Major champion is expected to be behind the players during the games that take place in Munich.

"It's very good because this information of I am not able to be behind the players in the Major, we just learned this now. But, anyway, me and meepeY are working together, we trust a lot each other, everyone is happy to understand the situation, and I think it will be very good, you know, it won't be a problem," he explained.

Although he won't be able to be on the stage, the Brazilian is looking forward to where the results take them. Despite having been out for six years, gohaN is ready for more battles against their fellows.

"To be honest, talking real, I want the easiest way, no high emotions. But of course if we play against FURIA, against FaZe, against w7m, strong teams, or G2, against Alem4o, my friend, of course it would be very nice. We expect to do our best and who comes in front, we are going to win, this is the mindset for this event," gohaN concluded.

Weibo Gaming will make their BLAST R6 Major Munich debut against ENTERPRISE Esports tomorrow, November 8. The winner will move to the Swiss Stage's Upper Bracket and will earn an extra 50 SI points.

For more information about Ubisoft and Rainbow Six Siege X and the BLAST R6 Major Munich, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage.