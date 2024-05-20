"We know we are a good team that can compete against the best": Odah on Team Bliss' outstanding start to BLAST R6 Manchester Major

Much water has flown down the bridge since the APAC region sent two teams to the playoffs of a Rainbow Six Siege Major, with the Six Sweden Major played in November 2021 being the last time that happened. Back then, DWG KIA was one bullet away from sending back home the eventual champions FaZe Clan.

Over two years later, and with APAC's regions now operating autonomously, the region could see at least two rosters of their own playing to lift the title in Manchester as Team Bliss and Bleed Esports currently place among the best four teams in the Swiss Stage standings with two victories each.

"I don’t think we expected to go 2-0 up," Anastasios "Odah" Hatzis admitted in a written interview with SiegeGG. "I wouldn’t say we were shocked we know we are a good team that can compete against the best and game day bliss is different to practice Bliss."

The Australian roster qualified directly to Manchester's Phase 2 thanks to the team's performance at the Six Invitational 2024. Following a bright start with a 7-3 win against E1 Sports, the pink organization beat M80 by 7-5, who had previously defeated Team Liquid in overtime.

Regarding Bliss' victory against the Brazilian side, Odah admitted having focused on countering their Deimos plays, which severely damaged the Australians' defenses on Nighthaven Labs. "We knew they liked to play around the Deimos so we tried to sit in comfortable positions which they couldn’t vert but could still hold our ground."

Eventually, Team Bliss added a second win to its record with a surprising 7-5 victory against M80, which included two kills within the last two seconds of the match to give the Australians their second win in Manchester.

"The M80 game came down to everyone on our team having clear comms and reacting well off each other and being able to find the kills and trades," Odah explained.

Team Bliss' progression since the roster's arrival to Oceania's top flight has been outstanding. From finishing at the bottom of the standings in Copenhagen to a Top 8 finish at the Six Invitational 2024, the Australians have successfully adapted to the needs of an international LAN competition — which had caused problems in the past.

Experience is the best teacher and Team Bliss is the perfect example. According to Odah, previous results and the team's willingness to learn from other professionals have shaped the Australians.

"Our team has really taken the experience we have gotten from these events and put them into practice," the Australian admitted. "Also, a lot of help from ex-players, coaches, and casters who talk to us at these events and give us advice from an outside view."

Team Bliss will try to qualify for Manchester's Phase 3 later today as the Australians will do so if they beat Team Secret at 4:15 PM GMT. If the pink roster falls to the Europeans, the Oceania League 2024 Stage 1 champions will have two more chances on May 21.