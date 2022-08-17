“We expect to keep going and not lose a single game”: Kyno on XSET’s momentum heading into final day of group stage

Banner image: Ubisoft/Michal Konkol

Amidst a struggle for North American teams in Berlin, XSET are holding up pretty well.

After the first two days, the Brazilian-majority XSET are the only NAL team in the top two of their group. A slow start in the opening game against Rogue segued into two victories against Ninjas in Pyjamas and DWG KIA, and then revenge against the European roster.

Léo “Kyno” Figueiredo exuded confidence after XSET’s victories on Day 2.

“XSET has a pretty solid map pool, I can't get in details but I would say we are ready for whatever comes,” he said in an interview with SiegeGG.

Across their four games, XSET have played four different maps. Rogue gave XSET a good run for their money on Oregon, but XSET got to close Day 1 out with a 7-3 win over Ninjas in Pyjamas on Border. Three successful attacks were followed by four defenses, with Zachary “SpiriTz” Dionne clutching the very final round.

The following day, XSET faced off against DWG KIA. The Koreans lacked coordination and sound decision making, which allowed XSET to limit their rivals to just three rounds on Bank.

“I honestly prefer playing the worst side first,” explained Kyno of his personal philosophy on maps that are biased either to the attack or the defense. “We knew we only needed two or three rounds on defense and if we played correctly on attack we would have the game on our hands.”

Later on, it was time for revenge for XSET as they brought Rogue to Theme Park – a map none of both teams had played since its reintroduction to the map pool. Kyno shone there as the game’s best player with a SiegeGG Rating of 1.65 and an Entry record of 3-1, while also planting teh defuser twice.

“We knew Rogue had never played Theme before so it was a gamble. I feel like we were more prepared than them on Theme so we took the win,” Kyno admitted.

“We were really comfortable that game and there was a point where I reached my flow state and all my calls and plays were working out. I managed to get picks on two defensive rounds which helped us secure the win.”

Kyno sees the team ready, and believes their qualification to the playoffs -- and a subsequent title win is in reach.

“We expect to keep going and not lose a single game, we know we are capable of doing it,” he finished.

XSET’s eyes are now focused on qualifying for the Berlin Major playoffs, which will take place from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21.