W7m esports signs former world champion JULIO to replace GdNN1

Image: Ubisoft/Michal Konkol

After three months at FURIA Esports as the team's coach, Six Invitational 2021 champion Julio "JULIO" Giacomelli has signed for w7m esports. With this move, the Brazilian is now back to a playing role, as he will fill the team's fifth spot after the bulls parted ways with Gleidson "GdNN1" Nunes.

The news about GdNN1's departure shocked the community, as he was rated as the most in-form support in the competition. He performed 12 plants in Brazil's Stage 2, topping the standings at the Berlin Major as well.

According to w7m esports announcement the decision was taken by the "team and the organization's staff". Also, the decision was taken "two days before the conclusion of the transfer window", according to GdNN1's TwitLonger.

The signing of Julio is a big boost of experience to any squad in the competition, and w7m esports isn't an exception.

Julio's last appearance as a player came in this season's first stage of Copa do Brasil under Ninjas in Pyjamas. Julio has been part of all Six Invitationals played to date since the edition played in 2018, and he won the one played in 2021. He has also taken part in a great number of other international competitions, including Pro League Finals, Minors, and Majors.

Under FURIA Esports, he helped the team qualify for the Berlin Major quarterfinals, being the first time FURIA survived to a Six Major group stage since the Mexico Major.