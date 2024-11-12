W7m esports qualify for the Six Invitational 2025

The Bulls have qualified for the Six Invitational 2025 after the team's 2-0 victory against Team Liquid.

Their result against the Blue Cavalry, combined with the team's Montreal Phase 2 Day 1 wins against Team BDS and Black Dragons, have seen the Brazilians taking one of the two top seeds alongside FaZe Clan for Montreal's quarterfinals.

After missing out on the BLAST R6 Major Manchester, the Bulls ended the first stage of the season with 85 SI Points. However, the team's second-place finish at the Esports World Cup 2024 was followed by a BLAST R6 Major Montreal qualification that kept w7m esports' hopes of clinching a Six Invitational 2025 spot alive.

Ahead of Montreal, the Bulls needed a Top 8 finish to qualify for Boston, Massachusetts. Eventually, it only took the Brazilians three days to do so.

Earlier today, w7m esports' former Rainbow Six Siege roster, now playing under FURIA Esports, qualified for the Six Invitational 2025 alongside SCARZ. With ten teams having already qualified for Boston, six more teams will join the already-confirmed rosters as the remaining four squads will come from the regional qualifiers.