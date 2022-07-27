W7m esports qualify for Berlin, their second successive Major

Image via w7m

Following their victory over Team Cruelty in the lower bracket of the Copa Elite Six, w7m esports have secured themselves a spot for the upcoming Six Major in Berlin.

Prior to today’s game, w7m defeated the South American side Isurus by 2-0 (Kafe 7-3, Villa 7-1) on Sunday and lost abruptly against Ninjas in Pyjamas by 0-2 (3-7 Bank, 5-7 Chalet) on Tuesday.

The Charlotte Major attendees only lost three matches this season in the Brasileirao; two of them in overtime. Their dominance over the rest of the teams is reflected in the overall standings, as w7m currently top the table 14 points clear of Team Liquid in second.

Diego “Kheyze” Zanello and Gabriel “volpz” Fernandes have been two of the top three players in Brazil in the first two stages of the season. While Kheyze has attracted the attention of many other teams in the region, volpz has been labeled by many as the rookie of the season in the region.

At Charlotte, w7m couldn’t show their true potential due to the players’ visa issues that left them playing the Major from Mexico City. Despite the ping complications, though, w7m esports defeated eventual champions DarkZero Esports once and G2 Esports twice.

Now, they are back on an international stage and look to prove their real potential. The expectation for this roster is high, especially in Brazil, as they head to Berlin after registering two of the best stages ever in the country.

Catch the Berlin Major from Aug. 15 to 21 and read up on everything you need to know about the event.