Virtus.pro becomes first European roster to qualify for BLAST R6 Major Atlanta

Virtus.pro have qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta following the team's 2-0 win against Wolves Esports. This is the Russian's first victory against a French roster in an online competition since the start of the season.

With this victory, Virtus.pro have secured a spot in the Europe League Stage 2 grand final. At the same time, they confirmed their participation in the Phase 2 of the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta.

The Russians only needed two maps to defeat Wolves Esports. On Chalet, Virtus.pro defeated the French-majority roster by 7-3, a result that could have been even more one-sided if it wasn't for Axel "Shiinka" Freisberg and Bastien "BiBooAF" Dulac's clutches.

Meanwhile, Virtus.pro's pick, Clubhouse, was closer. Although Wolves Esports kicked the map off with two round wins, the Russians quickly caught up their opponents. By the time both rosters switched sides, the scoreboard was tied.

Danila "Dan" Dontsov's clutch on round eleven put Wolves Esports between a rock and a hard place, as they were forced to win the next map to keep their hopes alives of qualifying for Atlanta today. Unfortunately, despite bringing Clubhouse to overtime, the Russians ran over the French in the final two rounds of the match.

Later today, Team BDS and MNM Gaming will meet as the winner will join Virtus.pro in the Europe League 2023 Stage 2 grand final.