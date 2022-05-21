VertcL, Dream post-match: "These guys are not smart for picking Sky"

SiegeGG spoke to Mitch "Dream" Malson and Franklyn "VertcL" Cordero following Oxygen's victory over Team BDS:
Be sure to catch all of our quarter-final coverage including our roundups of Liquid, DZ, and Oxygen as well as Budega's suspension.
Oxygen spoke following their win over BDS.
SiegeGG spoke to Mitch "Dream" Malson and Franklyn "VertcL" Cordero following Oxygen's victory over Team BDS:
Be sure to catch all of our quarter-final coverage including our roundups of Liquid, DZ, and Oxygen as well as Budega's suspension.