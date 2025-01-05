Vasco eSports knocked out of Six Invitational 2025 South America Finals

Vasco eSports have been knocked out of the Six Invitational 2025 South America Finals after back-to-back 0-2 defeats against Black Dragons and Keyd Stars. With the Argentinian roster out of contention, we can now say that Brazil will have five teams at the Six Invitational 2025.

The LATAM League side certainly left a good impression against Black Dragons as they put the Brazilian roster between a rock and a hard place on both Consulate and Border.

On the first map, the Argentinians seemed to be on the verge of coming back after reducing Black Dragon's initial 5-1 lead to just one round. Unfortunately for them, the Brazilians were able to get the win after a great Montagne play while attacking Garage.

Meanwhile, Border followed a similar script and, when it seemed like Vasco eSports were about to level the series, Black Dragons closed out the series after winning the last four attacking rounds of the map.

The team's defeat against Black Dragons meant the Argentinians would play against Keyd Sports in the first elimination match of the bracket. The purple roster had previously lost against the former E1 Sports' players, who are now playing as RazaH Company Academy.

Vasco eSports' chances of defeating Keyd Stars drastically fell after the Brazilians won five of their six attacking rounds on Clubhouse, the first map of the series, which ended in a 7-1 victory for the purple roster. Eventually, they closed out the series with a 7-5 win on Vasco's map pick, Kafe Dostoyevsky.

With Vasco eSports being eliminated, this means that no Argentinian teams will compete at the Six Invitational 2025. However, LATAM's hopes of having a team in Boston, Massachusetts, aren't over yet as Team Cruelty qualified earlier today for the Six Invitational 2025 North America Finals.

