Valorant Switchback Bundle: Skins, price, release date, and more!

Valorant's upcoming bundle may be years behind other bundles like the Kuronami or the XERØFANG. While we still don't know much regarding potential animations to the bundle, we expect this one to go down as another mid bundle, one of those who act as fillers.

According to the information released by the famous Valorant leaker ValorLeaks, the upcoming bundle to be released to the game will be called Switchback.

Here's everything we know about it so far!

Switchback Bundle - Release Date

Unfortunately, we still don't know when will the Switchback Bundle be deployed to Valorant. However, based on previous experiences, we expect the cosmetics to be released in the shop either on April 17 after the rollout of update 8.07 or on April 24.

Switchback Bundle - Skins and Weapons

The Switchback Bundle will include four gun skins, including the following weapons:

Phantom

Stinger

Marshal

Classic

Melee

The skins in the bundle mix four different colors including white, black, orange, and yellow. Unfortunately, no variants will be included with the skins. However, the cosmetics will belong to the Select Skin tier.

Switchback Bundle - Price

According to the leaks, the Switchback Bundle will cost 3500 VP. Each skin will cost 875 VP while the Melee will cost 1750 VP.

We will update this piece as soon as we get more information about Valorant's upcoming bundle, the Switchback. For more information about Valorant and other shooters, make sure to regularly check SiegeGG!