Ubisoft working to implement "every solution available" to mitigate heat issues in practice and playing areas at Berlin Major

Banner image: Ubisoft / @KonkolMichal

Amidst a heatwave in Berlin and parts of Europe, Rainbow Six pros at the Berlin Major have faced conditions that range from uncomfortable to apparent hazards to health. Players have been constantly complaining about the heat in the playing and practice areas since the event kicked off on Aug. 15.

A Ubisoft spokesperson responded to a query from SiegeGG, stating that their team “selected this venue in part because [they] were assured that those spaces were equipped with air conditioning”. However, a “technical issue” left players without air conditioning in the high temperatures.

In light of the situation, Ubisoft has tried to work out new measures to fix the problem as soon as possible.

“Our teams and partners have been working around the clock to provide alternative solutions, such as fans and portable air conditioning systems, in order to cool down the rooms and limit the impact of the record-breaking heat wave that is currently occurring in Europe,” read the statement from Ubisoft.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and collaborating with the venue hosts to implement every solution available to us.”

The lion’s share of the problems surfaced on the first day itself, Aug. 15.

According to a team member in the venue, the size of the rooms, the PC’s working at maximum capacity, the windows facing the sun, and the need to close doors because of practice and communications can cause temperatures to rise to over 40 degrees.

Hydration, though, does not seem to be too much of a problem. According to another team member at the venue, each players is given two 0.5L water bottles that can be refilled anytime.

Callum “Neo” Humphreys was seen with a nosebleed in the game against FURIA Esports, with the player also revealing that he also suffered headaches. He was not the only player complaining of similar symptoms, as SANDBOX Gaming’s player Kim “EnvyTaylor” Seong-soo felt a cold, a headache, and chills.

Matthew “meepeY” Sharples, Rogue’s coach, also mentioned that it was hotter inside the venue than outside it.

Although there have been slight improvements on Day 2, making conditions passable, the situation is still not ideal.

According to another team member in the venue, their team brought four fans to improve the practice area conditions despite the “upgrade” in the conditions.

Elevate’s Paramin “Onigiri” Suwanwattana also shared with SiegeGG that there has been an “improvement”, while XSET’s Léo “Kyno” Figueiredo shared that the team’s room is still hot, but “cooler and better” compared to yesterday.

Rogue coach meepeY also uploaded on Twitter pictures of the new set of fans placed in the room to make the players feel better.

Despite Ubisoft’s best efforts to improve the players’ situation, some players are still having issues. Gaimin Gladiators’ Jose “Jo” Iman shared with SiegeGG that he has fallen sick and is taking fever medication before games, while his coach Ilham “Sunan” Surya also felt sick yesterday before recovering today.