Ubisoft unveil trailer for Thatcher rework

Ubisoft have released Thatcher's rework trailer during the first day of playoffs of the BLAST R6 Major Munich. The British operator seems to have been severely tweaked, especially his gadget.

Historically, Thatcher's gadget has been the EMP. This device allows players to temporarily disable electronic devices, including cameras, batteries, and many more. He has always been seen as a strong support operator that would be the best ally for all attackers.

With time, Thatcher's position in the game faded away. The arrival of Impact EMPs and the presence of other operators like Kali, Maverick, or even Twitch make Thatcher quite obsolete or slower compared to the other operators. However, Ubisoft will put this to an end, or that's what the trailer indicates.

Thatcher's rework trailer sees him carrying some type of electronic wave launcher that seems to disable enemy gadgets. This device seems to include a screen too, so maybe he can locate the enemy gadgets with it. The trailer also displays him using the newly announced DMR.

In the trailer, when Thatcher shoots the wave launcher, he hits and disables a proximity alarm that was covered by a wooden box. This means that Thatcher's new gadgets will likely go through surfaces, making it still a great gadget to counter electrified walls.

Considering what we know about the rework so far, it feels like Thatcher could be really strong ahead of Year 10 Season 4. However, it's too early to say. Remember to tune in the reveal of Operation Tenfold Pursuit which will take place on November 16, 2025, right before the start of the BLAST R6 Major Munich grand final.

