Ubisoft unveil the starting dates for Stage 2

One day after the conclusion of the Rainbow Six Siege Esports World Cup, Ubisoft unveiled more information regarding the second split of the season.

According to Ubisoft's blog post, the second stage will kick off on September 2. Here are the starting days of each top-flight in BLAST's Rainbow Six Siege competitive ecosystem:

Europe League 2024 Stage 2: September 2

Asia League 2024 Stage 2: September 4

South Korea League 2024 Stage 2: September 5

North America League 2024 Stage 2: September 5

Japan League 2024 Stage 2: September 7

Brazil League 2024 Stage 2: September 7

Oceania League 2024 Stage 2: September 9

LATAM League 2024 Stage 2: September 9

MENA League 2024 Stage 2: September 11

Additionally, Ubisoft also revealed the starting dates for the second split's regional league open qualifiers. Here are the starting dates for each one of them:

Asia: August 8

Oceania: August 17

Hispanic LATAM: August 17

MENA: August 23

Europe: August 31

Brazil: September 3

North America: September 7

Japan: September 7

South Korea: September 7

The second stage of the 2024 season will bring a change in the competitive map pool as Oregon will be replaced with Lair.

While Stage 2 is kicking off in one month, teams still have until August 21 to make roster changes. It will be then when, according to BLAST's rule book for Year 9, the summer transfer window will close.

It's also worth mentioning that Siege's top-flights coming back on September 2 means that Year 9 Season 3 will be deployed before then. Therefore, we expect Year 9 Season 3 to be introduced between August 30 and September 1.