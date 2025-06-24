Ubisoft releases first wave of Siege X R6 Share Bundles: G2 Esports, Fnatic, FURIA, LOUD, and more!

Ubisoft have released Siege X's first wave of R6 Share Bundles, which feature some of the most important esports organizations in the industry.

With 20 teams shaping this season's R6 Share Program, today's drop includes half of them in G2 Esports, Fnatic, Team BDS, Cloud9, Spacestation, M80, FURIA, LOUD, CAG Osaka, and PSG Talon.

Each R6 Share 2025 kits bundle is worth 1,512 or 1,680 R6 Credits, depending on if you're part of Siege X’s Membership or not. Meanwhile, team bundles that only include operator card portraits and weapon skins cost 648 or 720 R6 Credits.

Here's a better look at the bundles that shape this initial drop:

G2 Esports

G2 Esports have chosen Zero as the team's operator to represent the brand this season.

The team's bundle includes a uniform and a helmet for the American attacker as well as an operator card portrait and a weapon skin for his SC3000K.

Fnatic

Fnatic have gone for the British defender Mute. The team's weapon skin for the 2025 esports season will be playable on one of the game's most popular guns, the SMG-11.

Including a uniform, a headgear, an operator card portrait, and the previously mentioned weapon skin, Fnatic's bundle is perfect for Mute mains.

Team BDS

Team BDS have gone for Nøkk to represent the European powerhouse in the 2025 esports season.

The bundle will give players special cosmetics for the Danish operator, including a weapon skin for her FMG-9, a headgear and a uniform, as well as an operator card portrait.

Cloud9

Cloud9 have picked Dokkaebi as the team's operator for the 2025 esports season. The Americans' bundle will include a weapon skin for the Mk 14 EBR, a uniform, a headgear, and an operator card portrait for the South Korean.

M80

M80 have picked Capitão as their operator for the 2025 esports season. The Brazilian has stolen the show with his robotical looks.

M80's Capitão Bundle includes a weapon skin for his PARA-308, an operator card portrait, a uniform, and a headgear.

Spacestation

Spacestation Gaming have chosen Mira as the astronauts' operator for the 2025 esports season. The bundle includes a weapon skin for Mira's Vector, an operator card background, a uniform, and a headgear.

FURIA

The RE:L0:AD champions chose the hard breacher Maverick as the Black Panthers’ operator for the 2025 esports season.

FURIA Esports' R6 Share 2025 Bundle includes a weapon skin for Maverick’s M4, an operator card portrait, a uniform, and a headgear.

LOUD

LOUD has picked Buck as the team's operator for the 2025 esports season.

The Brazilian powerhouse has reached the R6 Share 2025 Program as players will have access to LOUD-themed cosmetics, including a weapon skin for Buck's C8-SFW, an operator card portrait, a headgear, and a uniform.

CAG Osaka

CAG Osaka have chosen Bandit as the Japanese's operator for the 2025 esports season.

The CAG Osaka Bundle for the R6 Share 2025 Program includes a weapon skin for Bandit's MP7, an operator card portrait, a headgear, and a uniform.

PSG Talon

Last but not least, PSG Talon have picked Deimos as the team's operator for the 2025 esports season.

The South Koreans will be represented by the attacker, who is currenly known as one of Siege X's best attackers.

PSG Talon's bundle includes a weapon skin for Deimos' AK-74M, an operator card portrait, a uniform, and a headgear.

For more information about Ubisoft and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.