Ubisoft release Siege X community update: Anti cheat, Denari's nerf reverted, Ranked matchmaking updates, and more!

Ubisoft have released a community update regarding the current state of Siege X and some of the upcoming measures that will be implemented in Year 10 Season 4 and Year 11.

Firstly, Ubisoft's Alex Karpazis and Joshua Mills acknowledged the existence of a lack of communication about "what we've been working on since the launch of Siege X." They committed to "improving transparency and taking meaningful action on the issues you've raised."

Moreover, after reading the community's feedback in the latter weeks, Ubisoft's community update mentions that the team's "upcoming priorities include anti-cheat, balancing, and ranked improvements."

Ubisoft's community update includes a small peak at what's coming in the near future, including looks at Year 10 Season 4 and Year 11. The first will be fully unveiled in Munich, Germany, during the BLAST R6 Major Munich, next month. Meanwhile, Year 11's Roadmap and Year 11 Season 1 will be revealed in Paris, France, during the Six Invitational 2026, played in February 2026.

Anti-Cheat

Ubisoft acknowledged that their "systems in Siege X did not keep pace with the surge of cheaters that followed the move to Free Access, though we have made some progress."

To improve the players' daily experience, Ubisoft's next steps regarding anti-cheat include targeting high profile cheat makers and the use of "single notorious cheat product through advancements in Cheat Detection," disrupt marketplace exploits, and issue permanent bans to players who use these exploits.

Balancing

Ubisoft decided to revert Denari's nerf introduced to the game earlier this month. The change will be introduced in Y10S3.3 which will be released on October 14. Ubisoft have also mentioned they will buff Denari's Glaive-12. Denari won't be the only defender to be buffed as Solis will get Impact Grenades.

Ubisoft also confirmed that in Year 10 Season 4 hard breaching operators including Thermite, Hibana, and Maverick will all receive buffs, meaning Ace will have more competition.

Finally, Ubisoft also reminded players of the release of Testing Grounds in Year 10 Season 4. There, players will be able to try out changes that Ubisoft are currently exploring to introduce in future patches. Ubisoft mentioned that an Armor and Speed change for operators will be the first subject.

Ranked

Ubisoft have confirmed Ranked 2.0 will be getting changes in the future and Year 10 Season 4 will include the first matchmaking update. The next steps include:

Year 10 Season 4 will have a matchmaking more specific with Rank and squad size factored in.

Ranked Overhaul being currently developed, with the objective of "offering visible Ranked Reward Progression, as well as a visible Skill Progression."

According to Ubisoft's blog post, "player consultations are in progress with this new system, and we'll be running workshops during the Munich Major to further refine the design."

Ranked Overhaul expected to be ready in the first half of Year 11.

Ubisoft's blog post concluded with a clear message: the team is "setting a new foundation for updates to come" which means "recent seasonal content has understandably felt lighter, especially for veteran players."

More detailed updates should be released in the upcoming weeks, with the BLAST R6 Major Munich offering Ubisoft the chance to breakdown everything coming to Year 10 Season 4. It will be Ubisoft's first shot at giving what the players have been asking for a long while now.

