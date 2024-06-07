Ubisoft Forward 2024: Date, time, where to watch, and more

Later this week, Ubisoft will hold Ubisoft Forward, an important event where the video game publisher will release information regarding the upcoming updates to its most important titles.

Among them, we find some of the most important shooters in the market, including Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege and the recently released XDefiant.

What is Ubisoft Forward?

Ubisoft Forward is a livestream event where Ubisoft gives updates regarding their video game titles, which include shooters like Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, XDefiant, and Star Wars Outlaws.

While we know pretty much everything regarding Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege and what's to come to the game with Operation New Blood, fans are expecting updates regarding XDefiant's initial process following its release. Additionally, people are also expecting an update on Star Wars Outlaws.

However, the biggest announcement isn't targeting shooter fans. Earlier this year, Ubisoft announced the release of Assassin's Creed Shadows, which will be based in Japan.

When is Ubisoft Forward?

Ubisoft Forward 2024 is expected to kick off at 12 PM PT on Monday, June 10. Here's a time-zone converter to know exactly when the presentation will take place in your country.

Where can I watch Ubisoft Forward?

As we previously mentioned, Ubisoft Forward will be livestreamed. Here are some of the options fans will have to follow Ubisoft Forward's panel for 2024:

Ubisoft's portal

Ubisoft's Twitch channel

Ubisoft's YouTube channel

While all of them are viable options and considering that none of them offers in-game rewards, we recommend you to use YouTube as it includes "English subtitles, audio description, and/or American Sign Language," according to Ubisoft's official website.