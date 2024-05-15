Ubisoft cancels The Division Heartland three years after its announcement

Ubisoft is making some changes internally and refocusing its resources, resulting in the cancellation of The Division Heartland.

It is no secret that the company has faced some issues in the past few months, with its latest game, Skull and Bones, having a disappointing launch after being in development hell for several years.

The company is aware of its situation and announced the cancellation of this free-to-play spin-off during its most recent earnings call.

"In line with the increased selectivity of our investment, we have decided to stop development on The Division Heartland and are redeploying our resources to bigger opportunities like XDefiant and Rainbow Six Siege," said the company's CFO, Frédérick Duguet.

Credit: Ubisoft

Given that Rainbow Six Siege is currently one of the company's most popular titles, still making numbers player-wise, and with all the hype behind XDefiant now that it has a release date, this move seems appropriate.

Following the trend of extraction shooters, Heartland was supposed to have two main modes: a PvPvE mode called Storm Operations and a PvE mode called Excursion Operations. In the first mode, players will face off against soldiers from an enemy faction while also surviving a virus.

The second mode was supposed to be more similar to what we see in an extraction shooter, with players having to complete missions and collect loot while surviving against environmental dangers.

The company's CEO, Yves Guillemot, also explained during the earnings call that the title is not in line with their new trajectory, which is to pursue two types of games: open-world adventures and native games-as-a-service titles.

