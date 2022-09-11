TT9 Esports signs PWNZ lineup

The former Team Empire roster, which has been competing under the PWNZ name throughout the 2022 season, has been signed by TT9 Esports, a British organization.

Following the exit of four players from the Team Empire lineup in Mar. 2022, the organization picked up four members to join the ex-Pro League and Raleigh Major champion, Dmitry "Scyther" Semenov.

This new roster finished both stages of the EUL in 10th place and, as reported by SiegeGG, was not being paid by the organization over the last few months.

This led Empire to leave the scene in August with the roster finding a new home under TT9, who seem to only have one other team in Fortnite, a game they have been active in since 2020.