Tristan to not play for CL4L in Montreal, Ooziie to compete instead

According to CL4L's IGL Jaiden "Packer" Franz, the team has been forced to make a roster change ahead of the BLAST R6 Major Montreal as Tristan "Tristan" Yarbrough has been replaced by Ooziie.

Known by many as a mechanically-gifted player, Tristan's first success as a Tier 2 player came in October 2022 when he won the NA Challenger League 2022 under Reality TV. Only three months later, the roster stole the show with a victory against Spacestation Gaming in North America's Six Invitational 2023 closed qualifier. Unfortunately, the team's Cinderella run concluded after defeats against TSM and the astronauts.

After that, Tristan reportedly trialed for multiple Tier 1 teams and made his professional debut for Beastcoast in a maximum overtime win against Spacestation Gaming on September 2023. Back then, the American was the highest-rated player of the match with a SiegeGG rating of 1.35.

Despite the player's performances in the region's top-flight, Tristan vanished from the Tier 2 scene until he joined Mkers to compete in the Wildcard RESTART 2024. After winning multiple off-season tournaments, the American roster parted ways with the Italian organization. Less than a month after the separation, the team qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Montreal after winning North America's closed qualifier under the name of CL4L — which brings us to the present.

Following the team's unexpected victory against Oxygen Esports, Troy "Canadian" Jaroslawski mentioned the potential situation where CL4L would have to find a replacement for Tristan.

While many theories arose on X after the team's win, nothing was confirmed until today. With Tristan not being able to travel outside of the United States, he has been replaced with the former Arial Arise Academy player Ooziie.

The American's most notable performance in a tournament was at the SCS Season 7 Playoffs, where Arial Arise Academy pushed Oxygen Esports to map five in the competition's grand final. Only two months later, the green roster finished in third place at the Six Invitational 2023.

Additionally, it's worth mentioning that the former REVEN ECLUB analyst Robert "A1iv3e" Withers has joined Matheus "Budega" Figueiredo's staff team.

CL4L's first match at the BLAST R6 Major Montreal will be on November 7 against Black Dragons. To qualify for Montreal, the Brazilians defeated the current world champions, FURIA Esports, in Brazil's Last Chance Qualifier.