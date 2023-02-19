The Six Invitational 2024 is heading to Brazil

After five editions of the Six Invitational at its home in Montreal, Canada, and one edition each in Stockholm, Sweden, and Paris, France, the Rainbow Six Siege world championship is heading to Brazil for 2024.

The news was revealed before the Six Invitational 2023 grand-final and followed a 2022 announcement that subsequent Invitationals would be held all across the world, instead of only in Montreal.

Brazil last played host to an international Rainbow Six Siege event in Nov. 2018 with the ESL Pro League Season 8 Finals. As such, the Six Invitational 2024 will be the first event there in over five years. The Season 11 Finals were also scheduled to be held in Sao Paulo, the host city for the Season 6 Finals, but the surging COVID-19 pandemic saw the event cancelled.

Now, the passionate Brazilian crowd will finally have an event to attend, almost four years after their previous opportunity was lost.

What is the Six Invitational?

The Six Invitational is the annual world championship Rainbow Six Siege event and has featured a US$3 million prize pool since 2020, compared to US$500,000 for Majors.

It was first held in 2017 in Montréal, the home of the Ubisoft studio in charge of devlopment for the game. It was held there every year until the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions forced the 2021 and 2022 versions to be played without crowds in Paris and Stockholm, respectively.

G2 Esports are the current holders of the Caber, the sledgehammer-shaped trophy awarded to the world champions. TSM, Ninjas in Pyjamas, Spacestation Gaming, G2 Esports, PENTA Sports, and Continuum have won the prior events on PC, alongside Elevate on Xbox in 2017.

What about the 2023 Majors?

Copenhagen, Denmark, and the USA will be the host locations for the two Six Majors planned in the 2023 competitive season.

This follows their Dec. 2022 announcement of the new competitive format with nine regions, two Majors per year, and the introduction of BLAST as a tournament organizer.