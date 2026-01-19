The 2026 LPL Spring Split Has Started: Analysis, Predictions, and Overview

With each new year, a new League of Legends season is upon us, and that remains the case in 2026. With the first big event looming, it is high time we analyze in detail and bring about some key predictions. The LPL Spring Split officially started on January 14 and will run all the way into March. That is a lot of LoL being played at the highest competitive level right now, so it makes sense that the fans and bettors get in on the action from the earliest stages. Despite being early in the new season, starting strong and establishing a reputation as the team to watch out for starts right here and now.

The League of Legends Pro League (LPL) has been the top level professional league for the ultra popular game in China since its inception in 2013. Going into its 14th year, it is bigger than ever, and as the first big tournament in 2026, all eyes from the LoL world will be on it. For the fans of the game and competitive gaming as a whole, it is the absolute best thing to focus on in the second part of January and for the next two months. If you are a MOBA enthusiast, especially one who enjoys placing bets on the teams, read this Exclusive esports betting guide as we bring all the key information about the entire event.

LPL Spring Split Overview

The 2026 League of Legends Pro League Spring Split marks the opening chapter of the fourteenth season of China’s premier League of Legends professional circuit. Beginning on January 14, 2026, it is widely regarded as one of the strongest regional leagues globally, featuring top tier talent and historically deep competition. The 2026 season begins amidst significant structural and organizational changes that shape the competitive environment, so it is going to be even bigger than some of the previous iterations, all the more reason for you to tune in and follow the results.

Entering this season, the league features 14 teams, reduced from 16 due to the departure of two historically significant organizations, FunPlus Phoenix (FPX) and Royal Never Give Up (RNG). Both clubs exited the league before the start of 2026, with FPX’s franchise slot repurchased by league organizers and RNG withdrawing after financial and legal difficulties. In contrast to previous years, Riot Games announced that prize money will no longer be awarded through regional split prize pools in several major leagues under its Global Revenue Pool framework. This includes the LPL, aligning funding into other ecosystem areas rather than traditional split payouts. International events like the First Stand Tournament, Mid Season Invitational (MSI), and World Championship retain dedicated prize pools.

Historical Context

If you are to fully appreciate the new split, there must first be a short history lesson. Knowing what came before is the best way to understand what comes next, so here goes. Since its inception in 2013, the LPL has grown into a preeminent regional league in League of Legends esports. Historically, the Pro League season featured three splits (Early, Mid, Late) with teams accruing championship points toward international qualification. These points, alongside split champions, determined representation at MSI and the World Championship.

The 2026 season continues that tradition under refined competitive mechanics, though with fewer teams and updated structural incentives. The departure of RNG and FPX is remarkable on its own, since both organizations have been central to LPL history, with multiple domestic titles and international accomplishments. The power vacuum will be felt at every corner as new dominant teams attempt to fill in the gap and position themselves as their successors. Their absence also shows an evolving competitive landscape and confirms broader financial pressures within the overall esports and gaming industry.

Format and Seeding

The 2026 Spring Split (also referred to as Split 1) uses a multi stage format designed to balance regular season competition with playoff stakes. All 14 participating teams are initially placed into three groups based on their 2025 season performances: Group Ascend with 6 teams, Group Perseverance with 4 teams, and Group Nirvana with 4 teams. In this group stage, each team plays a double round robin where all matches are best of three series. Drafting uses a Fearless Draft variant that prevents champion duplication by either team within a series.

Following the group stage, the top 4 teams from Group Ascend earn direct berths into the Playoffs Bracket Stage. Additional teams enter a Play In stage (often referenced as Knight’s Rivals) that filters the remaining contending squads into the full eight team playoff bracket. The two lowest teams in Group Nirvana are eliminated from the remainder of the season’s LPL competition.

The playoffs themselves are contested in fan favorite best of five (Bo5) matches in a double elimination bracket, culminating in a Spring Split champion. The top two teams from the Spring Split earn qualification to Riot’s First Stand Tournament 2026, an international best of five event held in São Paulo, Brazil, from March 16 to 22. At First Stand, two LPL representatives will compete against qualifiers from other major regions for both honors and advantages toward MSI seeding.

So, who are the qualified teams? The 14 pro organizations entering the 2026 Spring Split are based on their franchise status and performance from the previous season. The confirmed lineup includes Anyone’s Legend, Bilibili Gaming, EDward Gaming, Invictus Gaming, JD Gaming, LGD Gaming, LNG Esports, Ninjas in Pyjamas, Oh My God, Team WE, ThunderTalk Gaming, Top Esports, Ultra Prime, and Weibo Gaming.

Among them, you are sure to find some well known names and be able to pick your favorite(s). This season’s seeding into Groups Ascend, Perseverance, and Nirvana is determined by finishing positions in the prior year. Group placement helps balance early competition and ensures that higher seeds face similarly ranked opposition before playoffs. But make no mistake, anyone can still beat anyone in this uber competitive League of Legends region.

Prize Monet and Financial Structure

The ¥1,600,000 CNY (≃ $229,432 USD) will be spread among the participants according to their rank, with the 1st place getting $100,376.41 (¥700,000), the second place getting $57,357.95 (¥400,000), the third walks away with $35,848.72 (¥250,000), and the fourth is awared $21,509.23 (¥150,000). The 5th and 6th place get $7,169.74 (¥50,000) each, with the remainder not receiving any monetary prize. The champions and the runners up also qualify to First Stand Tournament (FST) 2026. Points wise, champs get 80, runners up get 50, 3rd place gets 40, 4th place gets 20, 5th and 6th receive 10 each, and 7th and 8th get 5 each.

Odds and Predictions

It would not be a thorough analysis without a look at a trusty Esports sportsbook , so that the betting fans can utilize their knowledge and make more accurate predictions regarding the winners. Let us take a look at the first batch of matches and who has the better chance of taking it.

Weibo Gaming vs Invictus GamingInvictus Gaming comes into this matchup as the favorites at 1.70, while Weibo Gaming sits as the underdogs at 2.15. The odds suggest IG’s higher individual ceiling and aggression give them the edge, but WBG remain close enough that a controlled, macro focused game could swing the series their way.

Top Esports vs JD GamingJD Gaming are favored at 1.60 against Top Esports, who are priced at 2.35. Bookmakers clearly trust JDG’s roster firepower and consistency more, while TES is viewed as needing strong early execution and draft advantages to overcome the gap.

LGD Gaming vs Ultra PrimeLGD Gaming are strong favorite in this one at 1.38, with Ultra Prime listed as sizable underdogs at 2.80. This line reflects expectations of LGD’s superior laning and structure, which in turn leaves Ultra Prime needing a scrappy, high variance game to pull off an unlikely upset.

Invictus Gaming vs Anyone’s LegendAnyone’s Legend is favored at 1.42, while Invictus Gaming is priced at 2.90. The odds indicate AL’s consistency and teamwork are trusted far more than IG’s volatility, though IG’s individual talent always gives them upset potential if fights break their way. This could be a good matchup to pick the underdog due to the high odds at play.

Weibo Gaming vs Bilibili GamingBilibili Gaming are clear favorite at 1.42, with Weibo Gaming only at 2.90, exactly like the previous pair. BLG’s status as a top tier contender is clear, while WBG will likely need draft creativity and disciplined mid game decisions to challenge the favorite. Arguably, they could also need a small miracle or at least some luck to take this one.

Team WE vs EDward GamingEDward Gaming are favored at 1.50, while Team WE come in at 2.40. The line suggests EDG’s experience and carry threat should prevail, although WE could threaten if they manage to slow the game to their preferred pace and capitalize on EDG's missteps.

Bilibili Gaming vs Anyone’s LegendBilibili Gaming is favored at 1.65, with Anyone’s Legend priced at 2.25. While BLG are expected to win, the closer odds suggest AL’s structure and teamwork could keep this competitive if BLG fail to snowball early. This will be one of the more balanced duels.

JD Gaming vs Invictus GamingJD Gaming once again takes the favorite role at 1.65, with Invictus Gaming listed at 2.25, due to confidence in JDG’s controlled playstyle and superior roster balance. IG is viewed as needing explosive individual performances to flip the script.

Top Esports vs Bilibili GamingLastly, Bilibili Gaming are heavy favorite at 1.30 on Stake.com , with Top Esports as long underdogs at 3.50. This is the most lopsided line on the slate, signaling strong belief in BLG’s dominance and leaving TES needing a near perfect performance to contest.

LPL Spring Split Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the LPL Spring Split?

The LPL Spring Split is the first half of China’s premier League of Legends professional season. It features top Chinese teams competing for domestic glory and qualification to international events later in the year.

Why is the LPL Spring Split so important?

Beyond bragging rights and regional recognition, Spring Split performance sets the tone for the entire season. Strong results can secure playoff momentum, championship points, and often influence which teams represent China at international tournaments.

How does the LPL Spring Split format work?

Teams compete in a regular season followed by playoffs. The regular season determines playoff seeding, while the playoffs use high stakes best of five series to crown the Spring Split champion.

How many teams compete in the LPL Spring Split?

The LPL is one of the largest leagues in the world, featuring a deep roster of 14 elite teams. This depth makes the Spring Split especially competitive, with very few “easy” matches, no matter the stage.

What makes the LPL different from other regional leagues?

The LPL is known for its aggressive playstyle, mechanically gifted players, and fast paced games. Even lower ranked teams often challenge top contenders, creating unpredictable and exciting matches.

Are rookies and new players showcased during Spring Split?

Yes! Spring Split is often when teams debut rookie talent, test new rosters, and experiment with strategies. Many of today’s international stars first made their mark during an LPL Spring Split.

How does the LPL Spring Split impact international competition?

Strong Spring Split teams often become favorites at global events. Historically, LPL Spring champions and top performers have gone on to dominate the international stage at the highest level.

What kinds of meta and strategies are common in the Spring Split?

Spring Split metas tend to be experimental and evolving, as teams adapt to preseason changes and test things out for the rest of the year. Fans often see creative drafts, pocket picks, and bold strategies before the meta stabilizes later in the season.

Who should new viewers watch during the LPL Spring Split?

New viewers should pay attention to a few different things, mainly rising rookies making their debut, veteran stars leading rebuilt rosters, and rivalries between historic organizations. These storylines make the Spring Split especially engaging, even early in the season.

Why is the LPL Spring Split so exciting?

Because every match matters. The combination of high skill, constant action, emerging storylines, and unpredictable outcomes makes the LPL Spring Split one of the most entertaining League of Legends competitions in the world and the best way to start the year off.