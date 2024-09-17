EUL 2024 Stage 2 Day 5: Team Secret upset G2 Esports, Team BDS add fifth win

With Europe's super week concluding tomorrow, here's everything you need to know about Tuesday's matches!

Virtus.pro 7-4 Into the Breach

Virtus.pro redeemed themselves from yesterday's flawless defeat against G2 Esports with a rock-solid 7-4 victory against Into the Breach.

Despite the final score, the British-majority roster had the better start to the clash as they won the first three rounds of the game. With a 4-1 lead by the start of the sixth round of the match, Into the Breach had become the favorites to take the win. However, everything was about to change.

Before swapping roles, Danil "JoyStiCK" Gabov clutched a 1v2 situation to complete his personal 4K in round six. On defense, the Russians took complete control of the game and completed the comeback after five successful rounds.

With SiegeGG ratings of 1.36 and 1.35, Danil "JoyStiCK" Gabov and Pavel "p4sh4" Kosenko were the best players of the match. Meanwhile, the Swed Noah "NoaUrz" Urwitz was Into the Breach's only player with positive numbers as he finished the game with a SiegeGG rating of 1.16.

Wolves Esports 7-3 WYLDE

After Wolves Esports' 5-7 defeat against Team BDS, the English Premier League side is back to winning ways after a one-sided victory against WYLDE.

The French-majority roster had a great start on Nighthaven Labs with four consecutive successful rounds. However, WYLDE shortened the distance as they won their two remaining attacks before swapping roles.

Unfortunately for WYLDE, Wolves Esports didn't hesitate and won the team's first two attacks of the game, putting the match point after the conclusion of the eighth round. Although WYLDE saved the first match point, the pack closed out the game in round ten.

Although all of Wolves' players finished with SiegeGG ratings between 1.25 and 1.15, which means the team didn't rely on one or two players only, it's worth highlighting Rahian "Asa" Ramos' job in the game with two plants.

Team BDS 7-4 ENCE

Although the game saw the league's top and last seeds facing off, Team BDS couldn't afford to be overconfident after their defeat against ENCE in the first stage of the Europe League 2024 — the team's only defeat in Stage 1 before the BLAST R6 Major Manchester.

However, the past stays there. As expected, Team BDS had control of the match from the early stages as they secured three of their first four defenses on Chalet. Eventually, both teams swapped roles with the Esports World Cup champions being 4-2 ahead on the scoreboard.

In their first attack, Team BDS secured a fifth round thanks to Josh "Yuzus" Pritchard's 1v1 clutch. The British's play was followed by back-to-back won rounds for ENCE, with a Hugo "Ra1koss" Kneip 1v3 clutch shortening the distance between both rosters to only one round. Unfortunately for ENCE, it was too late as Team BDS clinched the win after two consecutive attacking wins.

For the second match in a row, Josh "Yuzus" Pritchard was the best player for Team BDS as the British finished the game with a SiegeGG rating of 1.68. It's worth mentioning that Stéphane "Shaiiko" Lebleu and Théo "LikEfac" Mariano finished the game with ratings of 0.83 and 0.73. Meanwhile, Hugo "Ra1koss" Kneip was ENCE's best-rated player with a SiegeGG rating of 1.44.

Team Secret 7-4 G2 Esports

The final match of the day saw Team Secret beating G2 Esports on Clubhouse in what was Jake "Virtue" Grannan's first game against his former teammates.

Team Secret had a dream start to the game with back-to-back attacking wins. The team's run was interrupted by Alexandre "BlaZ" Thomas' 1v2 clutch on round three, which saw the samurai cutting in half the distance between them and their opponents.

However, Team Secret immediately answered with G2 Esports' own medicine: after BlaZ's play, Adrian "Adrian" Tryka clutched back-to-back rounds to give his team a 4-1 lead. Eventually, the roster managed to add another one before swapping roles.

After having won five of their six attacks on Clubhouse, Team Secret became the clear favorites to take the win. Although G2 Esports managed to win three of their attacks, the team coached by Marlon "Twister" Mello ended up winning the game and grabbing the three points.

Despite the final result, Alexandre "BlaZ" Thomas was the best player of the match with a SiegeGG rating of 1.79 and a K-D of 17-7 (+10). Meanwhile, Team Secret's best players were Adrian "Adrian" Tryka and Marc "jume" Steinmann with SiegeGG ratings of 1.48 and 1.42.