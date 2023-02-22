Team Secret player ASTRO reveals relapse of lymphoma

Reece "ASTRO" Lambert, who competed for Team Secret at the Six Invitational 2023, today revealed a relapse of his lymphoma.

In Apr. 2022, the British player announced he was cancer free. Unfortunately, he was told his lymphoma relapsed "one month ago". This means the player knew about his health condition before the start of the EU SI 2023 Closed Qualifier and the Six Invitational 2023 but chose to power through anyway.

"My next steps are already planned out now as Invite has finished and I’ll be starting Chemotherapy today," ASTRO explained today on Twitter.

According to ASTRO, he's not planning on leaving the competitive scene despite the relapse.

"I won’t be stopping here, I’ll be continuing to play and push through all of this quickly," he continued. "My team has been supporting me throughout this which makes this decision easier for me so i’m very thankful for them and can’t appreciate them enough but for now i’ll still be grinding."