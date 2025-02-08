Team Secret knocked out of Six Invitational 2025

Team Secret have been mathematically knocked out of the Six Invitational 2025 after losing the second map of their BO3 series against CAG Osaka. They have joined Team Joel, SCARZ, and PSG Talon as the fourth side to be knocked out of the tournament in the group stage.

The Europe League roster had a great start to the series with a 7-1 victory on Consulate. However, the Japanese got back on track on their map pick, Lair, as a slow start ended in a 7-4 win.

This is the third time that an European team is knocked out in the Six Invitational group stage since 2021. Before today, the list only included Team BDS in 2022 after the roster's coach Arnaud "BiOs" Billaudel replaced Adrien "RaFaLe" Rutik for matches one and two, and, curiously enough, Team Secret in 2023.

Meanwhile, CAG Osaka has finally qualified for an international playoff after eleven failed attempts, including Six Majors, BLAST R6 Majors, Gamers8, and the Six Invitational. If we stretch the circle to the latter, the Japanese had failed to reach the playoffs in three Six Invitational editions, including 2021, 2022, and 2023. Fourth time's the charm.

Regardless of the outcome of the third map between CAG Osaka and Team Secret, the Japanese roster will finish in fourth place only behind Shopify Rebellion, FURIA Esports, and FaZe Clan.

