EUL 2024 Stage 2 Day 6 Roundup: Team Secret demolish Team BDS, Fnatic get second consecutive win

Here's a roundup of everything that happened on the sixth day of action of the Europe League 2024 Stage 2!

Team Secret 7-4 Team BDS

Team Secret defeated Team BDS in what was the Esports World Cup champions' first defeat of the stage. Despite the final score, results elsewhere saw Team BDS clinching a spot to compete at the Europe League 2024 Stage 2 playoffs.

Starting from the attacking side, Team BDS managed to grab an early 3-1 lead. Unfortunately for the French-majority squad, a Team Secret round win was followed by an Adrian "Adrian" Tryka 1v1 clutch. Therefore, both teams were level at the time they swapped roles.

The unexpected would come when Team Secret started attacking. Marlon "Twister" Mello's roster relied on Montagne and Blitz's shields and abilities to catch Team BDS off guard. In the shield's current state, it's really hard for players to counter them — and Team Secret knew how to get the best out of them.

Three rounds after swapping sides, Team Secret had created a three-round lead and had three match points in their favor. Although they lost the first one, the roster closed out the match after swapping the shields for Deimos, Grim, and Lion's tracking abilities.

With a SiegeGG rating of 1.54, Lucas "Savage" Alves was the best player of the match thanks to his plays with Blitz.

Meanwhile, with SiegeGG ratings of 1.14 and 1.12 respectively, Loïc "BriD" Chongthep and Josh "Yuzus" Pritchard were Team BDS' best players. It's also worth noting Théo "LikEfac" Mariano's SiegeGG rating of 0.47 after finishing the game with a K-D of 1-9 (-8).

ENCE 7-5 Virtus.pro

After losing their first five matches of the stage, ENCE have finally won a game as they defeated Virtus.pro on Border.

The Russians started the game on the right foot after a Danila "dan" Dontsov 1v2 clutch while playing Mira in the first round of the match. Eventually, the Bears added a second round to double their lead.

Although ENCE won the third round of the game, the Russians answered with two more defenses to their name. As they were three rounds away from closing out the map, Virtus.pro quickly became the favorites to win the game.

However, everything would change after swapping sides. After having won their final attack, the French-majority squad quickly took the lead of the game with three back-to-back successful defenses. Although the Russians equalized the game after a Pavel "p4sh4" Kosenko 3k, ENCE ended up closing the map and grabbed the three points.

Christopher "SkyZs" Jauleski was the best player of the match with a SiegeGG rating of 1.29 and a K-D of 13-7 (+6). Meanwhile, Danila "dan" Dontsov was Virtus.pro's best player with a SiegeGG rating of 1.16.

G2 Esports 7-5 Into the Breach

One day after falling against Team Secret on Clubhouse, G2 Esports got back to winning ways with a 7-5 victory against Into the Breach on Chalet.

Although the European powerhouse ended up winning the game, the samurai started on the wrong foot as the British-majority squad took the first two defenses.

While G2 Esports' reaction was rock-solid and ended up equalizing the score before swapping sides, fans were wondering if the Six Invitational 2023 champions would be able to complete the comeback as Chalet is an attacker-sided map.

Luckily for them, the second half began with an Aleksi "UUNO" Työppönen 1v1 clutch while playing Melusi. Although Into the Breach restored the lead with back-to-back attacking rounds, Karl "Alem4o" Zarth and Roberto "Loira" Camargo stole the show in the final three rounds of the match and led G2 Esports to a much-needed regulation victory.

With SiegeGG ratings of 1.43 and 1.20 respectively, Karl "Alem4o" Zarth and Roberto "Loira" Camargo were the best players for G2 Esports. With a combined K-D of 24-12 (+12), the Brazilian duo made the final difference.

Fnatic 8-7 WYLDE

Fnatic's second consecutive victory of the stage came against WYLDE as they defeated Usain Bolt's organization on maximum overtime.

The game began with two back-to-back clutches, the first by Fnatic's Leonardo "Sarks" Sarchi and the second by WYLDE's Layton "Layton" Goldring. Starting from there, the game was a killing festival with both teams going for aggressive plays.

Eventually, Fnatic forced the overtime mainly thanks to a second Leonardo "Sarks" Sarchi clutch on round eight. While WYLDE won the first overtime round, the game ended up with Fnatic taking home the two points after back-to-back successful rounds.

The rookie Leonardo "Sarks" Sarchi was the best player of the match with a SiegeGG rating of 1.67. Meanwhile, Layton "Layton" Goldring averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.38.