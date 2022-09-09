Team Liquid signs Mexico Major champion Lagonis to replace psk1

Team Liquid has announced the signing of Mexico Major champion Lorenzo “Lagonis” Volpi. He was the only remaining member of Team oNe’s 2021 roster after the departure of Karl “Alem4o” Zarth to G2 Esports and 00 Nation’s entry into Rainbow Six Siege.

Paulo "psk1" Augusto first joined Team Liquid back in Mar. 2018. He went to win the Pro League S7 Finals over PENTA Sports and was briefly inactive from Nov. 2018 to Mar. 2019. Since then, the Brazilian has been in the team's starting lineup.

Psk1's last appearance for Team Liquid was at the Gamers8 event, where his team was among the top four teams in the competition. Before that, Liquid missed out on the Berlin Major and on last November's Sweden Major.

Lagonis is viewed as one of the best IGLs in the region, after having led a raw Team oNe to their first and so far only international piece of silverware -- the Mexico Major.

Following the departures of his former teammates after the conclusion of the Six Invitational 2022, Lagonis decided to stay on Team oNe. He built a new roster that included three rookies, but still qualified for the Charlotte Major.

After missing out on the Berlin Major, Lagonis has taken the decision to accept Team Liquid's offer, bringing experience and his leadership skills to his new team. The incorporation of Lagonis into the team also implies that Gabriel "AsK" Santos will be moved away from his IGL role. That could free him up for more aggressive roles, but any role changes will surface at the start of the stage.