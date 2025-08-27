Team Liquid sign Daffo, LENDA, and Reduct

Team Liquid have announced the signings of Victor "Daffo" Pedro, Thiago "LENDA" Torres, and Tassus "reduct" Issi to complete their roster to compete at the South America League 2025 Stage 2 and beyond. While Daffo and LENDA have joined to replace Gabriel "AsK" Santos and Pablo "resetz" Oliveira, reduct has been signed to become the team's new coach.

The Blue Cavalry had plenty of problems during the first stage of the season, especially at the start of the South America League 2025 Stage 1. After the first five playdays, the Brazilians had only earned two out of fifteen points. Eventually, they managed to qualify for the playoffs, but their hopes to qualify for the Esports World Cup 2025 faded away after two BO3 defeats against FURIA Esports and Ninjas in Pyjamas. Finally, after a 2-0 win against Black Dragons, Team Liquid finished in fifth place.

The signings for the upcoming stage include the former LOUD player Daffo, who was a SiegeGG EVP at RE:L0:AD after averaging a SiegeGG rating of 1.20 in his first international competition. In the South America League 2025 Stage 1, the Brazilian averaged a SiegeGG rating of 0.99. Team Liquid have also signed the Tier 2 players LENDA and reduct, who competed for Elevate Academy and Stellae Gaming, respectively. However, reduct has become Team Liquid's coach and he will likely work alongside Moisés "Tiseis" Oliveira.

With these changes, Team Liquid aim to qualify for the BLAST R6 Major Munich and the Six Invitational 2025. However, considering the team coexists with other top tier organizations like FURIA Esports, FaZe Clan, w7m esports, and LOUD, it's fair to say it will be extremely difficult for the Blue Cavalry to get back on track immediately.

