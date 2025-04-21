Team Liquid sign AsK and DiasLucas to complete roster, Tiseis promoted to head coach and Lenda added as new analyst

Team Liquid have announced the signings of Gabriel "AsK" Santos and Lucas "DiasLucas" Dias to complete the Blue Cavalry's Rainbow Six Siege roster for the 2025 season. They have joined to replace Lorenzo "Lagonis" Volpi and Luccas "Paluh" Molina, respectively.

Moreover, Team Liquid's former analyst Moisés "Tiseis" Oliveira has been promoted to the head coach position as he has been chosen as the one to replace Vitor "Hugzord" Hugo. Meanwhile, E1 Sports and Bleed Esports' former analyst, Lucas "Lenda" Diniz, has joined as the squad's new analyst.

AsK, who had been Team Liquid's IGL between September 2021 and March 2023, has rejoined the Blue Cavalry two years after his departure. After leaving Team Liquid, the Brazilian played for Escolinha do bubu until September 2023 as he signed for Black Dragons. One year later, the 22-year-old helped Black Dragons to qualify for an international Rainbow Six Siege tournament for the first time in two years.

Team Liquid's Rainbow Six Siege project for the 2025 season has been closed with the addition of DiasLucas, who has been part of North America's top flight since joining XSET in March 2022. After playing for XSET and M80, the Brazilian joined Oxygen Esports in March 2024. His last tournament for the green roster was the Six Invitational 2025 as he helped the New England-based esports organization to claim a Top 8 finish on home soil against all the odds.

Finally, Tiseis, who has been part of Team Liquid's staff as an analyst since March 2024, has been promoted to head coach after Hugzord's departure. Last but not least, Lenda has been added as the team's new analyst. Team Liquid's first official competition with the Blue Cavalry's new roster will be Rio de Janeiro's RE:L0:AD.

