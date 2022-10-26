Team Liquid qualify for Jönköping Major

Team Liquid today qualified for the Jönköping Major after defeating FaZe Clan in the Copa Elite Six. The event will mark Liquid’s return to the international scene, after they missed out on the Berlin Major.

Despite a top four finish at the Gamers8 event, Team Liquid moved to prevent a repeat of their Stage 2 BR6 performance and signed Lorenzo “Lagonis” Volpi in place of Paulo “psk1” Augusto, who retired from competitive play.

The signing of the IGL has helped Team Liquid massively and allowed them to move Gabriel “AsK” Santos to a much more aggressive position. Eventually, the player finished Stage 3 of the BR6 as the third-best player in the competition, with a SiegeGG Rating of 1.20.

However, Luccas “Paluh” Molina stole the show with a near-perfect entry record of 14-1 (+13) and the best rating of the tournament (1.37).

André “Nesk” Oliveira’s 18-14 (+4) in the entry department has also been pivotal, but AsK has eclipsed his star in the team. Despite that, Nesk was at his very best during his team’s first game at Copa Elite Six, ending with a SiegeGG Rating of 1.97 and back-to-back quad-kills.

Team Liquid sneaked into the top four on the final day of Stage 3 after a maximum overtime victory against FaZe Clan, despite a four-way tie on points. Liquid’s round difference was superior, however, and they eventually finished in second place.

They join Wolves Esports and Team BDS from Europe, TSM FTX, Soniqs, Spacestation Gaming, and Mirage from NA, and CAG, SANDBOX Gaming, and Dire Wolves from APAC.