BR6 Preview: Team Liquid look to defend championship in what could be one of the closest seasons in Brazil

Rainbow Six Siege’s Brazilian top-flight is back in action, as last season ended with a thrilling Team Liquid victory over Six Invitational 2021 champions Ninjas in Pyjamas.

This year’s Brasileirão will include many new faces and a new team. Keep on reading to find out more about LATAM’s main region.

Format

Just like last year, the matches will be to the best of one map with overtimes included. The best six teams at the end of the stage will be invited to compete in the Copa Elite Six, where they will be joined by the best two teams from Mexico and the best two from South America.

Unlike in previous seasons, the Brasileirão standings will be reset after each stage. At the same time, the league will have general standings that will decide who advances to the competition’s Finals. Also, the bottom team after all three stages conclude will have to play a relegation match.

Teams

These are the teams that will be competing in Stage 1 of the Brasileirão 2022:

Team Liquid: Ask, Paluh, NEWSKWGA, psk1, resetz, Silence (coach), mcunha (analyst)

Ninjas in Pyjamas: JULIO, Kamikaze, Muzi, Psycho, pino, Mity (coach)

FaZe Clan: Astro, Bullet1, cameram4n, Cyber, soulz1, Ramalho (coach), Dark (analyst)

FURIA Esports: Fntzy, Miracle, R4re, hanndy, StK, Daffodil (substitute), Twister (coach), Kizi (assistant coach)

MIBR: Faallz, FelipoX, LuKid, Rappz, reduct, SKaDinha (substitue), Guille (coach)

Team oNe: Lagonis, Maia, DooTz, D4SH, rhZ, IntacT (coach)

Black Dragons: Bassetto, ion, peres, Patoxy, nade, freezao (coach), thug (analyst)

00nation: Levy, KDS, Neskin, xS3xyCake, live, TchubZ (coach), RafadeLL (analyst)

INTZ: DRUNKKZZ, Vittzzz, Hornetao, ZaaK, PpWs, Hellraiser (coach)

w7m esports: HerdsZ, GdNN1, Kheyze, Jv92, volpz, Abreu (coach), igoorctg (coach)

Although the best four teams in last year’s BR6 Finals – Ninjas in Pyjamas, FaZe Clan, Team Liquid, and MIBR – haven’t made changes to their lineups, Brazil’s Stage 1 will see eight players making their top-flight debut, a number that could rise to nine if FURIA Esports’ substitute Victor “Daffodil” Henrique gets the chance to play.

Plain and simple, six teams have signed talent from Brazil’s Challenger League, which clearly shows the region’s progress.

In terms of teams, the most notable addition to the league is 00nation. The Norwegian brand picked up five members from the Mexico Major champions Team oNe, which will share server with former Team Liquid IGL Thiago “xS3xyCake” Reis and former Black Dragons member Vinícius “live” Santos.

Such a move forced Team oNe to sign a completely different roster, giving Lorenzo “Lagonis” Volpi permits to create another roster from scratch. With three out of five players with any top-flight experience, the golden team’s situation this year could be way different to what we saw last season.

Despite playing in every international Siege event held in 2021 and competing in this year’s Six Invitational, FURIA Esports’ surprised with the signing of three players, Willian “StK” da Costa and Thiago “Handy” sá Ferreira, who will be part of the roster’s main lineup, and the previously mentioned Daffodil, who will be the team’s sixth.

Meanwhile, last year’s relegation candidates w7m esports and INTZ have signed one and two players respectively, all of them coming from Brazil’s Série B. While w7m esports has picked up João “Jv92” Vitor and Gabriel “volpz” Fernandes, INTZ has signed Pedro “PpWs” Sabino.

Schedule

The Brasileirão 2022 matches will take place every Saturday and Sunday, with the action beginning tomorrow, March 26. Only the very last final week of the stage will see three game-days, with the first of them being played on Friday.

This weekend will be the clash of many storylines, as Team Liquid and Ninjas in Pyjamas will face off in what’s a replay of last year’s Brasileirão Grand Final. Meanwhile, two hours later, ex-Team oNe’s core 00 Nation will face Lagonis’ brand new Team oNe.

Casters and Watch Party

Although the league is yet to announce the official talent lineup, the Brasileirão 2022 has announced some new incorporations, with the additions of former Black Dragons coach Henrique “sSeiiya” Sánchez and former INTZ Academy player Rafaela “Miranda” Miranda.

Rainbow Six Siege Brazil’s main Twitter account also announced the creation of Watch Parties, featuring various names such as Team Liquid’s streamer Rafael “RazaH” Ribeiro, Black Dragons’ CEO Nicolle “Cherrygumms” Merhy, or Ninjas in Pyjamas content creator and former Siege professional Lucas “yuuK” Rodrigues.

The announcement also included English speaking personalities as current European League talent will be able to cast BR6 matches. The list features Ghassan “Milosh” Finge, Sitjn “Hap” Hapers, Jack “Fresh” Allen, and Derry “Dezachu” Holt.