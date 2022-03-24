Team oNe announces roster rebuild, Lagonis stays as IGL

Banner image: Ubisoft / Kiril. B

Team oNe has announced its squad to take part in the Brasileirão 2022, including five new men compared to last season’s roster.

Lorenzo “Lagonis” Volpi, who was the man that built oNe’s previous squad from scratch, is the only Mexico Major champion staying in the team.

Team oNe has gone bold and decided to pick up three players from Série B, Brazil’s Challenger League. The SuperNova Team duo João “DooTz” Miranda and Leonardo “D4SH” Lopes have been followed by former Guidance Gaming player Gabriel “Maia” Maia, with the squad being completed with the signing of ex-Santos e-Sports player Renato “rhZ” Luiz.

Former Santos, INTZ, and PaiN Gaming player and caster Vitor “IntacT” Janz will be the roster’s coach.

On paper, the team is taking a huge gamble here. With three players with no top-flight experience, the start to the season could be a rough one especially considering the roster’s opposition.

Looking at the newest members, former Guidance Gaming player Maia impressed the viewership in the last edition of Brazil's Challenger League with a SiegeGG rating of 1.23.

The former SuperNova Team duo comes next, as they were extremely close to getting promoted. Unfortunately for them, Santos e-Sports defeated the squad in the BR6 2021 relegation match.

However, the duo of DooTz and D4SH will be in this year’s Brasileirão after accepting oNe’s offer. DooTz was the support and hard breacher of the team, and was the best rated player in the Série B playoffs with a SiegeGG rating of 1.33. Meanwhile, D4SH has also been seen as an entry, and obtained the best rating in SuperNova’s loss to Santos – registering 11 entry kills for his team.

Last but not least, the only ex-BR6 2021 player to join the squad as rhZ is back to Team oNe after the player was benched on Feb. 2020. After playing for Team Singularity and Santos e-Sports, the Brazilian is back in Team oNe.

Team oNe’s debut in the Brasileirão 2022 will be on March 26.