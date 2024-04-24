Team Bliss qualify for BLAST R6 Major Manchester

Banner Image: Ubisoft / Kiril B. @ItsKirillVision

Team Bliss qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Manchester after completing an unbeaten run in the Oceania League 2024 Stage 1. It will be the organization's fourth international event since the team joined Oceania's top flight, with their best result coming at the Six Invitational 2024.

The pink roster finished the Oceania League group phase in first place with a 5-2-0-0 record and a round difference of +29. Later on, the roster qualified for the first Major of the year after defeating Antic Esports and Man eSports LFO.

As expected by many, the team's domination in the Oceania league went beyond the team standings. Individually, four of the roster's members finished among the best-five rated players in the league, with Brendan "Brendo" Sage leading the standings with a SiegeGG rating of 1.27.

It's worth noting that Team Bliss will start from Manchester's Phase 2 thanks to the team's performance at the Six Invitational 2024, which awarded Oceania a direct spot in the second phase of the tournament.