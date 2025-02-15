Team BDS qualify for Six Invitational 2025 grand final

Team BDS have qualified for the Six Invitational 2025 grand final after beating the current reigning champions FURIA Esports. The Europeans took the win after back-to-back wins on Kafe and Bank.

Match stats: Team BDS 2-0 FURIA Esports

Following today's result, the Esports World Cup 2024 champions have reached their fourth international grand final in only this season. However, they have only won one, the one played in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In today's game, Team BDS got the best out of the shield meta, with the Europeans exploiting FURIA Esports' weakness. The use of Blitz on the Russian map allowed the Manchester and Montreal grand finalists to get some crucial attacks that ended up in a victory on the Brazilians' map pick. Eventually, the French-majority roster closed out the series with an 8-6 win on Bank, a map Team BDS has now won 13 times and lost zero since the start of the current season.

The best player of the series was Fatih "Solotov" Turker, who finished the game with a SiegeGG rating of 1.16 He was an extremely aggressive player as him and his teammate Stéphane "Shaiiko" Lebleu got a combined amount of 10 kills.

With Team BDS already in the grand final, the last spot to compete in the Six Invitational 2025 will be given to the winner of the series between FURIA Esports and the victorious side of the match between FaZe Clan and Unwanted.