Talon Esports announces Marb1e and Misa signings to replace AzzyyyS and saeyeora

Banner image: Talon Esports

Talon Esports has signed Seok-Hyeon "Marb1e" Yoon and Sang-Young "Misa" Hong to replace Mazaki "AzzyyyS" Someya and Im "saeyeora" Seung-Hwan.

Both players competed in the Korean Open 2022 with Marb1e, playing for Team Viper and Misa for PANTHERA. However, both teams finished in the bottom three of the standings, with Team Viper finishing last with just one victory in fourteen matches.

Although PANTHERA qualified for the playoff stage, the roster was quickly eliminated after a 2-0 loss against T1.

It is also worth noting that Marb1e and Misa played together for D4RK Esports in the Korean Open 2021 Autumn, as the roster finished in seventh place. However, both players finished as the best-rated members of the team.

Talon Esports will try to keep up with the pace shown throughout Stage 1, where the team finished in second place in APAC North and was one round away from Charlotte Major qualification.