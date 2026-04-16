Spoit's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Tier List (Updated)

Shopify Rebellion's Rainbow Six Siege player and popular content creator William "Spoit" Löfstedt made an operator tier list, ordering all Rainbow Six Siege operators from must pick to... let's say, useless.

Seeing professional operators giving their thoughts about Rainbow Six Siege's operators is always a special moment as it gives fans the opportunity to refflect on the current meta, mainly taking into account the personal point of view of a well-experienced player. In Spoit's case, the Swede mixes his angle as a professional with his thousands of hours as a Ranked player.

Without further ado, here's how Spoit ordered Rainbow Six Siege's operators:

S (Must Pick)

Spoit only included six attackers in this tier. According to Spoit, the six best attackers in Rainbow Six Siege now are Ace, Deimos, Dokkaebi, Grim, Ram, and Nomad.

Ace undoubtedly is Rainbow Six Siege's best attacker as he has access to the AK-12, one of the game's best weapons. He also has access to the S.E.L.M.A. breaching charges, which is seen as the most versatile and useful hard breaching device. The rest of attackers in this tier except for Nomad and Ram, including Deimos, Dokkaebi, and Grim, focus on clearing roamers. They have been exceptionally good, especially in competitive play. The Moroccan operator focuses more on flank watching tasks, whilst the South Korean is one of the best attackers when it comes to soft destruction.

The rest of operators in this tier are defenders, including ten of them. According to Spoit, the ten best defenders in Rainbow Six Siege now are Mira, Aruni, Azami, Clash, Solis, Kaid, Smoke, Valkyrie, Warden, and Vigil.

Mira, Aruni, and Azami are almost always picked when open, whilst Kaid is a necessary pick as his Electroclaws can electrify both reinforced hatches and walls. The rest of operators on this tier are not negotiable, except for Vigil.

A (Very Good)

In the second highest tier of the list, A (Very Good), Spoit placed a total of 20 operators. Most of them are attackers, as this tier includes 12 of them. Therefore, this tier only includes eight defenders.

In A (Very Good) Spoit put Striker, Ying, Twitch, Maverick, Capitao, Blackbeard, Blitz, Buck, Hibana, Brava, Thermite, and Ash. Meanwhile, the defenders in this tier are Mute, Wamai, Tubarao, Melusi, Fenrir, Bandit, Goyo, and Lesion.

B (Good)

Surprisingly enough, the B (Good) tier is shorter than the next two. It includes six attackers and only nine defenders.

The attackers in this section are Montagne, Lion, IQ, Gridlock, Flores, and Zero. All of these are well-known for their abilities, which are extremely strong if properly used. Flores' explosive drones are really useful when Brava is banned and players abuse operators like Maestro or Melusi. Lion is also very good when Deimos is banned. Another one is Montagne; shields on the right hands are always strong.

The three defenders in this section are Ela, Jäger, and Sentry. These are three versatile defenders who can roam, flex, or even be played as anchors, depending on the loadout and the way their operator gadgets are used.

C (Mid Tier)

In C (Mid Tier) Spoit put Pulse, Denari, Castle, Alibi, Doc, Echo, Mozzie, Oryx, Skopós, and Sledge. There are some surprising picks here, includign Denari and Sledge, who are now pretty common in Rainbow Six Siege's meta. The rest make perfect sense, although some people could debate regarding Skopós position, as the Greek defender is now seen as one of the game's best roamers.

Situational

In Situational, Spoit put operators that are less common in Rainbow Six Siege but that can perfectly be used in very specific bombsites. This category includes Amaru, Finka, Fuze, Glaz, Kapkan, Maestro, Nokk, Rauora, Sens, Tachanka, Thatcher, and Zofia.

D (Bad)

In D (Bad) Spoit put Caveira, Frost, Thunderbird, Osa, Kali, Jackal, and Iana. It makes a lot of sense to have these seven operators so low, as they are either bad or they can't compete against other operators who can do their same job easier, faster, and overall, smoother.

For instance, Kali is in this tier because Thatcher and Impact EMPs exist. Same thing happens with Iana and Jackal, other attackers like Deimos, Ash, Dokkaebi, or Grim are simply better.

Overall, these seven operators are bad, but they can be used in specific operator lineups, or when other operators have been banned.

F (Dogshit)

Finally, we have the last tier of the list... which only includes Rook and Thorn.

It's important to mention that this tier list was posted on Spoit's YouTube channel exactly the same day the Y10S4.2 Patch Notes came out, which was when Thorn got heavily buffed. We're sure the Six Berlin Major champion would have rated the Irish operator higher a few days later.

Therefore, it's fair to say that, according to Spoit, the worst operator in Rainbow Six Siege is Rook. As he has no access to any magnifying scope, he doesn't bring much to the table. However, regardless of Spoit's opinion, it's a fact that Rook is one of the operators with the highest win rate in Rainbow Six Siege. Let that sink in!