Spacestation Gaming qualify for Siege X Esports World Cup 2025

Spacestation Gaming have qualified for the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025 after taking down M80 in the Lower Bracket Quarterfinals of the North America League 2025 Stage 1 Playoffs.

The astronauts had a great start to the series with a 7-4 victory on Nighthaven Labs, M80's map pick. However, the green roster forced the third map following an 8-7 win on Chalet. Unfortunately for them, the astronauts where just better on Skyscraper, the final map, as they ended up taking a 7-2 win.

The best player of the match was Jack "J9O" Burkard as he finished the game with a SiegeGG rating of 1.27. Curiously enough, the four remaining players in Spacestation finished the series with ratings between 1.02 and 0.98.

With this result, Spacestation Gaming becomes the fourth and final North American roster to qualify for the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025 as they have followed the footsteps of Shopify Rebellion, DarkZero Esports, and Oxygen Esports.

Spacestation Gaming will return to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as they also qualified for last year's edition of the Esports World Cup. Back then, the Americans were knocked out in the quarterfinals after a maximum overtime defeat against FURIA Esports.

