Spacestation Gaming qualify for BLAST R6 Major Atlanta

Banner image: Ubisoft / Kiril B.

Spacestation Gaming have qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta after beating Mirage by 2-1 in the North America League Stage 2 Last Chance Qualifiers. Previously, the astronauts defeated Luminosity Gaming and Oxygen Esports.

With this qualifier win, Spacestation Gaming join Soniqs, M80, and DarkZero Esports, who finished in the North America League 2023 Stage 2 Top 3. This means that the region will send to Atlanta the same teams that competed in Copenhagen earlier this year.

Following the conclusion of the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen, Spacestation Gaming decided to part ways with the Six Invitational 2022 champion Bryan "Merc" Wrzek.

In June, the yellow roster announced the addition of Liam "Ashn" Paz, who was still 17 years old back then. The American will make his international debut when he is 18 and 56 days old, which is six days younger than Diogo "Fntzy" Lima when he competed in the Six Invitational 2021.

Spacestation Gaming will start the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta from Phase 1 as they will have to survive to the initial group stage to qualify for Phase 2. The team will make its BLAST R6 Major Atlanta debut on Oct. 31.