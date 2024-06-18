South Korea League team Mir Gaming unveil new roster including Blurr and Sloth signings

Banner Image: Ubisoft / João F. @itsmeERROR

Mir Gaming unveiled the signings of the Six Invitational 2023 champion Byron "Blurr" Murray and the former Heroic player Jake "Sloth" Brown. Although it's unclear if both players will compete in the South Korea League 2024 Stage 2, the British duo will play for the South Korean team in the Esports World Cup open qualifiers.

Additionally, Mir Gaming have signed Waiffer "Waiffer" Sibaja as the team's new head coach. Previously, the Costa Rican had brief spells for Astralis, Fenix Esports, Luminosity Gaming, Spacestation Gaming Academy, and more.

In Stage 1, the South Koreans finished in seventh place as they gathered 70 SI Points. Eventually, the roster finished in fourth place at the Last Chance Qualifiers for Manchester. Now, the organization is making changes to get close to the top teams in the region, following the footsteps of PSG Talon, FearX, and DPlus KIA.

Mir Gaming is the fourth South Korean team to sign a foreign coach and only the second to sign international players, as FearX recently signed Baptiste "JaKs" Dedienne.