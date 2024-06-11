FearX sign former ENCE player JaKs

Banner Image: Ubisoft / João F. @itsmeERROR

FearX have unveiled the signing of the former ENCE player Baptiste "JaKs" Dedienne as he will compete in the second stage of the South Korea League 2024.

Following today's announcement, the French player has become the first non-South Korean player to join the South Korea League. Unfortunately, the yellow organization has yet to unveil who the Frenchman will be replacing.

The 22-year-old had been part of Team Valor since March 2023, where he played in a bunch of Tier 2 competitions. After winning the R6 South Breach and qualifying for the Malta Cyber Series VII, the Frenchmen were acquired by ENCE. With the Finn organization, JaKs played five matches and was dropped shortly after the team's second-place finish in Europe's Last Chance Qualifiers for the BLAST R6 Major Manchester.

The decision comes seven months after adding César "Dark" Adriano to the team as the Brazilian was the first international coach to sign for a South Korea League roster. Eventually, Fabian "Fabian" Hällsten (PSG Talon) and Dyjair "Mity" Soares (DPlus KIA) followed.

For those unaware, the now-former ENCE player has stated to be fluent in French, English, and South Korean. Therefore, while he's going to be the only imported player in the South Korea League, communication between players shouldn't be an issue.