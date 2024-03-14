Sons of the Forest: All Artifact locations

One of the stranger pieces of loot you can stumble across in Sons of the Forest is an Artifact Piece. There are seven Artifact Pieces in total, and when you combine them, you make a single Artifact.

The Artifact itself is an extremely useful item you can wield like a weapon and features several different functions. However, you can only use it after you complete the game and collect the first six pieces of the Artifact. To see where you can find all of the pieces and what the Artifact does in Sons of the Forest, take a look at the guide below.

All Artifact locations in Sons of the Forest

All of the base Artifact Pieces are located in various caves across the island. These pieces are a terrific way to explore the map and also find new gear, as there are extra items located in the caves in addition to the Artifact Pieces. For example, you can find the bolt-action rifle in one of the caves where an Artifact Piece is located.

To see the location and a brief description of every Artifact Piece in Sons of the Forest, view the headers below:

Artifact Piece 1 location

The first Artifact Piece is located in the Coastal Cave on the north side of the island.

This is the cave where you find the Rebreather, which is an essential item to have straight away in Sons of the Forest, so you should visit there as soon as possible.

You can also find the stun gun here, along with the first Artifact Piece, by following the lefthand paths throughout the cave and going down the rope you will find.

Artifact Piece 2 location

The second Artifact Piece is located in Cave B, which is found on the western side of the island in between all of the branching rivers. This is the cave where you can find the rope gun, so it’s a worthwhile endeavor to clear out the location.

Inside the cave, the Artifact Piece is located past the wooden barricade and down the righthand path. You need to descend down a rope into some water and use your Rebreather to swim underwater and reach the Artifact Piece.

Artifact Piece 3 and 4 location

Next, we have Cave D, which is home to two separate Artifact Pieces. Cave D is among the largest caves in the entire game, though, so you can enter through two different entrances to find both of the pieces more easily.

This cave is also home to the rifle as well as the Ancient Armor, so you might want to visit Cave D sooner rather than later.

One of the Artifact Pieces is located right near the Ancient Armor while the other is found down a tunnel that’s littered with crosses. You have to break through some doors and barricades to reach another tunnel that is brightly lit, which has the Artifact Piece sitting in the middle of the floor.

Artifact Piece 5 location

The fifth Artifact Piece is located in Cave F, which is situated just northeast of the snowy mountain in the middle of the map.

You can find the pickaxe in Cave F as well as another Artifact Piece after you take a left, break down a wooden barricade, and descend down ropes to reach its location.

Artifact Piece 6 location

The sixth and final Artifact Piece is located in Cave G, found further northeast than Cave F.

This cave holds the blueprint for the Grind Trap and is quite a creepy journey.

To find the Artifact Piece, find a skeleton with a piece of paper showing what the piece looks like, and then break the barricade next to that skeleton to go downstairs via the rope. The Artifact Piece is located behind where you enter the room after you get out of the water. Keep going down those paths, breaking all required barricades, until you reach a room with a bunch of skeletons. You can loot the Artifact Piece near those skeletons.

Final Artifact Piece location

Once you have all six Artifact Pieces, you must beat the story in Sons of the Forest. This is certainly not an easy endeavor, but it’s one you need to complete to unlock the full potential of the Artifact. You also need to ensure you choose to stay on the island at the end of the story instead of leaving in the chopper.

The final piece of the Artifact is the base and you can find it by following the four blue lasers in the sky after beating the game. Don’t touch the lasers or the electrical current on the ground. Once you’re close enough to the lasers, look for a rope that leads down into a cave. Inside the cave, you can find the final Artifact Piece sitting in the middle of the room, which is causing the lasers and electrical current.

Pick up the Artifact Piece and open your inventory. You can now combine all of the pieces to make a single Artifact. If you equip the Artifact, the game will tell you to reload it, which is only done by using Solafite Ore. If you have some on hand, reload the Artifact, and you can take advantage of its powers, such as:

Turning structures into gold

Teleport

Make monsters fear you

That’s everything you need to know about the Artifact and its pieces in Sons of the Forest. It takes a while to acquire the Artifact, but it’s worth it for those of you looking to play more after finishing the story.