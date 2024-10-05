Soniqs qualify for BLAST R6 Major Montreal

Soniqs have qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Montreal after defeating Spacestation Gaming in the first semifinal series of the North America League 2024 Stage 2 following back-to-back 7-4 wins on Border and Lair.

The best player for Soniqs was Richard "Rexen" Coronado with a SiegeGG rating of 1.20, closely followed by Pablo "Gryxr" Rebeil's 1.18 and Damian "Surf" Medina's 1.17. Meanwhile, Liam "Ashn" Paz was Spacestation Gaming's best player with a SiegeGG rating of 1.25, the only positive rating in his team.

Montreal will be Soniqs' first international appearance since the Six Invitational 2024 after missing out on the BLAST R6 Major Manchester and the Esports World Cup.

Following Soniqs' disappointing start to the season, the team decided to sign Troy "Canadian" Jaroslawski and Damian "Surf" Medina to replace Bryan "Merc" Wrzek and Adam "Atom" Gutiérrez. Moreover, Seth "supr" Hoffmann joined as the team's new head coach. Two months after the changes were unveiled, Soniqs have already qualified for an international event.

With the team reaching the North America League 2024 Stage 2 grand final and the Swiss Stage of the BLAST R6 Major Montreal, Soniqs have climbed up to 22nd place on the Global Standings with 215 SI Points. As of today, Soniqs are 15 SI Points short of sneaking into the Top 16.