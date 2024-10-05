Soniqs defeat Wildcard after thrilling series, M80 clutch their way to North America's semifinals

Following today's results, Soniqs will play against Spacestation Gaming while M80 will meet with DarkZero Esports. The winner of each series will qualify for the BLAST R6 Major Montreal.

Here's what happened in tonight's games:

Soniqs 2-1 Wildcard

Maps: Skyscraper (4-7), Nighthaven Labs (7-5), and Clubhouse (7-3)

After an initial upset on Skyscraper, Soniqs defeated Wildcard to sneak into the North America League 2024 Stage 2 semifinals.

A rock-solid attacking display by Wildcard on Skyscraper saw the roster building a 4-2 lead before swapping sides. Two defenses later, Wildcard got to map point. Although Soniqs saved two, their opponents closed out the map in what was Wildcard's pick.

An upset started taking shape as Wildcard built a 3-1 lead after the first four rounds of Nighthaven Labs. However, three back-to-back rounds for Soniqs saw the Americans taking the lead for the first time. Despite Wildcard's best efforts to close out the match there, Troy "Canadian" Jaroslawski sent both teams to Clubhouse after disabling the defuser in the final round of the map.

Finally, Soniqs took the lead after two consecutive attacking rounds on Clubhouse. Although Wildcard tied the scoreboard with back-to-back defenses, a Soniqs' third attacking round saw both teams swapping sides with a draw on the scoreboard. Eventually, Soniqs closed out the match with a perfect defensive half, including a Damian "Surf" Medina 1v2 clutch.

Soniqs' player Jaylen "Ambi" Turk was the match's best player with a SiegeGG rating of 1.42 and an impressive K-D of 39-20 (+19). It's also worth mentioning Surf's performance, as he finished the game with a SiegeGG rating of 1.24 and a K-D of 32-21 (+11).

Meanwhile, Jacob "Bae" Dowling and Evan "Kanzen" Bushore were Wildcard's best players of the game with SiegeGG ratings of 1.01 and 1.00.

M80 2-0 Cloud9 Beastcoast

Maps: Border (7-5), Clubhouse (7-5), and Nighthaven Labs (not played)

M80 moved to North America's semifinals after back-to-back 7-5 victories against Cloud9 Beastcoast.

While both maps were close, Border saw M80 getting a flying start as the team won four of their five initial defenses. Although the BLAST R6 Major Manchester champions didn't let the green roster create a large gap on the scoreboard, it always felt like M80 had the upper hand.

However, Clubhouse was drastically different. After Cloud9 Beastcoast won the first four rounds of the match, Ben "CTZN" McMillan gave M80 its first attacking round after a 1v1 clutch. Eventually, both teams swapped sides with a 5-1 on the scoreboard.

On defense, M80 dominated the map. Three consecutive defenses were followed by a fourth as William "Spoit" Löfstedt won a post-plant 1v3 situation, which saw M80 tying the score. The round was followed by another 1v3 as Leonardo "Kyno" Figueiredo gave M80 the lead. One round later, the green roster closed out the series.

The Brazilian was the highest-rated player of the match with a SiegeGG rating of 1.22, followed by Paul "Hyper" Kontopanagiotis, and Spoit, with SiegeGG ratings of 1.15 and 1.10, respectively. Meanwhile, Ayden "dfuzr" Gabari and Zachary "SpiriTz" Dionne were Cloud9 Beastcoast's best players with SiegeGG ratings of 1.12 and 1.10.